Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Brandy and Monica did not disappoint for the first night of

The Boy Is Mine

on Oct. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Once considered rivals during the late ’90s R&B boom, the two icons officially turned the page on their decades-long beef, joining forces for a powerhouse co-headlining tour that’s dripping in nostalgia, sisterhood, and serious vocal riffs. With glammed-out outfits, jaw-dropping choreography, and their incredible voices, Brandy and Monica proved why their legacies remain untouchable.

According to an Instagram carousel shared by Brandy on Oct. 17, along with several fan-recorded videos shared to social media, the energy inside Cincinnati’s packed Heritage Bank Center was electric from the jump. Fans — excited and eager — were treated to an unforgettable blend of solo hits, duets, surprise guests, and a Whitney Houston tribute that left the entire arena emotional. But make no mistake: this wasn’t just a stroll down memory lane; it was a reminder that Brandy and Monica are still at the top of their game.

From the moment they stepped on stage to perform their legendary 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” the crowd lost it, and rightfully so. When two queens come together to give the people what they want, it’s not just a concert; it’s a moment.

Let’s relive the standout highlights from night one of

The Boy Is Mine

t

our.

