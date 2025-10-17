Brandy and Monica Show Out: The Boy Is Mine Tour Best Moments
Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour
1. Brandy takes fans back to '94 with a performance of "I Wanna Be Down."
Brandy had fans in their feelings when she performed her 1994 breakout hit, “I Wanna Be Down.” Rocking the mic like it was ’94 all over again, she reminded everyone why the song was an instant classic back then.
A video shared to TikTok on Wednesday captured the R&B diva decked out in a bossy black and white fur coat as she belted out the song with power, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
2. Kelly Rowland stunned with a surprise performance.
Kelly Rowland brought pure glam, performing “Kisses Down Low” in a fur coat, fuzzy boots, and a sharp blunt bob. With her dancers hyped and her energy sky-high, it was a guest spot worthy of a headline.
The R&B veteran followed up with another hit directly after, singing “Girl,’ an homage to her legacy with Destiny’s Child.
3. Brandy brought the moves in leather.
In a sleek leather fit, Brandy matched steps with her male dancers, delivering fierce moves and vocals. She came to perform, not just to sing, and this video shared to TikTok proved it!
4. Monica got the crowd singing with “Don’t Take It Personal."
When Monica launched into her 1995 classic, “Don’t Take It Personal,” the audience erupted. Backed by dancers, she showed us all why her hits still hit, and fans weren’t afraid to interact with the R&B diva. We wish we were there for this incredible moment!
5. Brandy and Monica performed a heartfelt Whitney Houston tribute.
Together, Monica and Brandy honored their late mentor, Whitney Houston, with a touching duet of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” A beautiful, goosebump-inducing moment.
A video shared to Instagram captured the duo holding hands, smiling, and embracing one another as they sang the touching tune in honor of the R&B legend. We almost shed a tear looking at it.
This was just night one. If the Cincinnati show was any indication, The Boy Is Mine tour is about to be the R&B event of the year. Want to catch Brandy and Monica in a city near you? Check out the full tour dates here.
