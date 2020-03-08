Happy Birthday Boris! 15 Photos and Video Of Our Favorite Family Man was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Sending out that Valentine’s Day Love!
2. Boris Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee KodjoeSource:WENN
Daddy-daughter day at the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women Luncheon.
3. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris KodjoeSource:Getty
The loving couple is all smiles at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.
4. The entire famSource:WENN
5. Celebrity Family FeudSource:Getty
You already knew Boris ain’t gonna act up on Family Feud..he’s there to win!
6. Throwback LoveSource:Getty
Nicole and Boris look madly in love at the 2010 HBO EMMY After Party
7. BET Networks Host Inaugural BallSource:Getty
8. 2015 BET AwardsSource:Getty
9. Sand And Style
10. Boris and son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe
No toxic masculinity over there!
11.
12.
The family that plays together, stays together!