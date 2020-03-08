CLOSE
Happy Birthday Boris! 15 Photos and Video Of Our Favorite Family Man

Posted 20 hours ago

1. Sending out that Valentine’s Day Love!

2. Boris Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe Source:WENN

Daddy-daughter day at the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women Luncheon.

3. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

The loving couple is all smiles at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

4. The entire fam

The entire fam Source:WENN

5. Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud Source:Getty

You already knew Boris ain’t gonna act up on Family Feud..he’s there to win!

6. Throwback Love

Throwback Love Source:Getty

Nicole and Boris look madly in love at the 2010 HBO EMMY After Party

7. BET Networks Host Inaugural Ball

BET Networks Host Inaugural Ball Source:Getty

8. 2015 BET Awards

2015 BET Awards Source:Getty

9. Sand And Style

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year.

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe) on

10. Boris and son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe

No toxic masculinity over there!

11.

12.

The family that plays together, stays together!

13.

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready? Whether in school, practicing their instruments, or playing sports, I always tell my kids to remember three things: Listen👂, do your best 💪🏾, and have fun 😊! I believe that listening teaches social skills and gives them tools to build relationships, doing your best sets healthy expectations while viewing failure as a chance to learn and grow, and enjoying what you do minimizes stress and helps them introduce positive habits. And then there’s the part where you as a parent have to understand that each child is different and that you have to trust them to find their own way. Oh, and that their way might not be your way. 😫🙏🏾❤️ #GoodLuck #KeepTheFaith #NeverBoring #LostAllMyHairBeingAdad

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Never forget #TrayvonMartin

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe) on

