Black Miss Universe Winners Gallery: A Look Back At The Pageant’s History

As the world prepares for the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Pak Kret, Thailand, on Nov. 21, the global stage is buzzing with both anticipation and controversy. The latest scandal involving a Miss Universe 2025 contestant, Miss Mexico, reminds us that disrespect is a never-ending issue. So we had to highlight how these queens pushed through the hate. Check out a gallery of Black Miss Universe winners over the years inside.

Following a recent scandal, in which Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was publicly insulted during a sashing ceremony, the competition is under scrutiny for how it upholds values of dignity and respect. According to Global News, the incident led to several contestants walking out in solidarity, sparking conversations about women’s empowerment and representation. These two values are deeply tied to the legacy of Miss Universe’s Black winners.

Since its founding in 1952, the Miss Universe Organization has crowned only six Black women as its titleholders. This number speaks volumes about both progress and the continued need for inclusion. From Janelle Commissiong, who broke barriers in 1977 as the first Black woman to win the title, to Zozibini Tunzi’s empowering victory in 2019, these women have embodied grace, intellect, and unapologetic Black beauty on the world stage.

These Black Miss Universe winners challenged Eurocentric beauty ideals, inspired generations of women of color and refined what the pageant could represent. Tunzi took a step further by embracing her natural hair on a platform that praises White beauty standards.

As the 2025 competition approaches, all eyes turn once again to Thailand and to the women stepping onto that stage. Despite recent tensions, the Miss Universe Organization reaffirms its commitment to diversity, empowerment, and inclusion in a recent statement.

These six queens remain a radiant reminder: Black beauty doesn’t just belong in the universe, but it reigns there.

Check out the six Black Miss Universe winners below:

Black Miss Universe Winners Gallery: A Look Back At The Pageant’s History was originally published on madamenoire.com

1. 1977 – Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago) Source:Getty The first Black Miss Universe, Commissiong’s win challenged Eurocentric beauty ideals and inspired generations of women of color. 2. 1995 – Chelsi Smith (USA) Source:Getty A Texas native and biracial beauty, Smith brought charisma and poise, leaving behind a legacy of confidence and authenticity. 3. 1998 – Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago) Source:Getty Following in Commissiong’s footsteps, Fitzwilliam became an advocate for women’s rights and HIV/AIDS awareness. 4. 1999 – Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana) Source:Getty Her historic win marked Botswana’s first-ever Miss Universe crown, spotlighting African representation. 5. 2011 – Leila Lopes (Angola) Source:Getty Lopes used her platform to promote racial equality and natural beauty standards across the globe. 6. 2019 – Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa) Source:Getty With her short natural hair and message of self-love, Tunzi redefined what Miss Universe could represent.