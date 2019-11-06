CLOSE
Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond

Posted 23 hours ago

Did you know that some of the hottest stars in Hollywood are from the United Kingdom including Daniel Kaluuya, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo?

I know, I know, many of you are like, “Duh, we know that”, but you’ll be surprised how many people still do not know that Idris Elba is not from the United States!

Check out the list below to learn about some more British imports and let us know if any surprised you in the comment section below.

1. David Oyelowo

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Thandie Newton

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Daniel Kaluuya

EE British Academy Film Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

4. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith Source:Lourdes Sukari

5. Chiwetel Ejiofor

41st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Marsha Ambrosius

33rd Annual UNCF An Evening Of Stars - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Idris Elba

Idris Elba & Purdey's Campaign Launch Event Source:Getty

8. Leona Lewis

70th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Cynthia Erivo

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala Source:Getty

10. Ella Mai

Ella Mai At KYS Fest Source:On-SitePhotos.com
