BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam
The 2025 BET Awards pink carpet was a dazzling showcase of style, sophistication, and creativity, as Black excellence met haute couture under the evening’s black tie theme. Celebrities showed up and showed out, putting their unique spin on timeless elegance and making sure all eyes were firmly on them.
For the ladies, floor-length gowns were popular, each one more jaw-dropping than the next. LeToya Luckett didn’t miss a beat either, with edge and grace in a custom Kendrell White gown that fit like a glove. Amerie turned heads in a black short sculptural masterpiece from Bad Binch Tongtong, a bold yet graceful. Ciara brought edgy glamour, combining street fashion and black tie in a Cong Tri look with modern lines and undeniable elegance, while Doechii gave us a 90s moment in MiuMiu, radiating young, fresh energy. Ryan Destiny, meanwhile, graced the carpet in Loewe, her silver gown like art in motion.
On the gentlemen’s side, black tie got a modern upgrade with trendy twists. Mario redefined classic tailoring in a sharp House of Gray pant and wrap top, blending traditional aesthetics with bold, fresh detail. Kirk Krankin upped the ante in a Louis Vuitton two-piece suit, proving that mixing iconic branding with custom flair can push the boundaries of red carpet menswear.
This year’s pink carpet celebrated creativity, individuality, and culture, with every look reinforcing why the BET Awards remain a hub for groundbreaking style moments. These celebs didn’t just follow trends; they set them, reclaiming black tie as a creative playground for brilliance. It’s safe to say, the bar has been raised!
See some of the most head-turning fashion moments from the 2025 BET Awards
1. Bow Wow
Bow Wow attends the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white shirt and black pants with a bolo tie by Prada
2. Amerie
Amerie attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a short black structural dress by Bad Binch TongTong
3. Spice and Swanky
Spice, wearing Emagine by Bukola, and Swank,y wearing Deji & Kola at the 2025 BET Awards
4. Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K
Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching black suits
5. LeToya Luckett
LeToya Luckett attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a metallic gown by Kendrell White
6. Skyh Black and KJ Smith
Skyh Black in a black monocromatic suit and KJ Smith in a flowy yellow gown attend the 2025 BET Awards
7. Druski
Druski at the BET Awards 2025 in a classic black sit
8. Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards in a shiny black suit with modern lines
9. Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole at the BET Awards 2025 in a sheer black halter dress with feathers
10. Tisha Campbell
Tisha Campbell attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a burgundy Antla Amourr gown with buckles
11. Terrence J
Terrence J at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white modern tux jacket with black accents and black pants
12. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer at the BET Awards 2025 in a short halter dress with a train
13. Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in a bedazzled suit with a bow tie by Louis Vuitton
14. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart attends the 2025 BET Awards in a traditional black suit
15. Leon Thomas III
Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 BET Awards in a tan suit with tie
16. Doechii
Doechii at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a MiuMiu two piece top and shirt
17. MAJOR
MAJOR attends the 2025 BET Awards in a western suit with a matching hat
18. Ashanti
Ashanti attends the 2025 BET Awards in a black gown with a plunging neckline
19. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching royal blue suits
20. Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a coral gown with feathers
21. Ciara
Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing an all black look by Cong Tri with a train
22. Mya
Mya at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a burgundy gown by Michael Costello
23. GloRilla
GloRilla at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a black gown with a high slit
24. David Banner
Banner attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a three-piece cream suit with a long duster jacket
25. Free
Free attends the 2025 BET Awards in a green and gold corsett gown
26. Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a blue suit by Louis Vuitton
27. Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a sheer black Christian Siriano gown
28. Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a silver Loewe gown
29. Mario
Mario at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a green satin shirt and black pants by House of Gray
BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam was originally published on blackamericaweb.com