BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam

The 2025 BET Awards pink carpet was a dazzling showcase of style, sophistication, and creativity, as Black excellence met haute couture under the evening’s black tie theme. Celebrities showed up and showed out, putting their unique spin on timeless elegance and making sure all eyes were firmly on them.

For the ladies, floor-length gowns were popular, each one more jaw-dropping than the next. LeToya Luckett didn’t miss a beat either, with edge and grace in a custom Kendrell White gown that fit like a glove. Amerie turned heads in a black short sculptural masterpiece from Bad Binch Tongtong, a bold yet graceful. Ciara brought edgy glamour, combining street fashion and black tie in a Cong Tri look with modern lines and undeniable elegance, while Doechii gave us a 90s moment in MiuMiu, radiating young, fresh energy. Ryan Destiny, meanwhile, graced the carpet in Loewe, her silver gown like art in motion.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On the gentlemen’s side, black tie got a modern upgrade with trendy twists. Mario redefined classic tailoring in a sharp House of Gray pant and wrap top, blending traditional aesthetics with bold, fresh detail. Kirk Krankin upped the ante in a Louis Vuitton two-piece suit, proving that mixing iconic branding with custom flair can push the boundaries of red carpet menswear.

RELATED STORIES

Jamie Foxx & More To Receive Ultimate Icon Honors At 2025 BET Awards

Style Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This year’s pink carpet celebrated creativity, individuality, and culture, with every look reinforcing why the BET Awards remain a hub for groundbreaking style moments. These celebs didn’t just follow trends; they set them, reclaiming black tie as a creative playground for brilliance. It’s safe to say, the bar has been raised!

See some of the most head-turning fashion moments from the 2025 BET Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The article ‘BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI