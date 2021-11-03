CLOSE
ATL this one is for you! Our Atlanta Braves have defeated the Houston Astro’s in-game 6. Let the celebration begin! The Braves have not won a World Series since 1995 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. This brings the organization their fourth in league existence. The Braves were able to close it out in a hard-fought 6 games (4-2).
Check out all the photos from Game 6 of the World series below!
Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions! was originally published on hotspotatl.com
