The first thought was Antonio Brown fumbled the bag epically after the Oakland Raiders released him. But hours later, the star but problematic wide receiver had signed a one-year contract with New England Patriots worth a cool $15M.

Almost immediately, NFL Twitter started pointing to the jig. Was New England head coach Bill Bellichick pulling elicit maneuvers to land Antonio Brown all along? A lot of people seem to think so.

Also, it’s another reason to point out the NFL’s hypocrisy (note: Colin Kaepernick). Peep some of the best reactions below.

Antonio Brown Joins The Patriots For A Cool $15M, NFL Twitter Calls Shenanigans was originally published on hiphopwired.com