Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails At Changing The Queen’s Mind

Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.

Minaj, 38, has spent a portion of Monday evening (September 13) defending her position in not taking one of the major COVID-19 vaccines, even sharing some personal tidbits of her family’s experience with the preventative measure. What really got fans going was the news going wide that Minaj would not be attending the lavish Met Gala event, which she’s done countless times before and has essentially shut it down with her fashion choices over the years.

Much of Minaj’s rant was seemingly sparked by a fan lamenting that it’s been a year since the Queens, N.Y. rapper has popped out, and gave a response to the Twitter user in her typically brash fashion.

“I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself,” Minaj said.

Minaj also revealed to another fan that she was preparing to perform at the recent Video Music Awards ceremony but contracted COVID-19 herself.

“Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile,” she answered.

But as noted above, perhaps the most heartbreaking moment for fans was Minaj not attending the Met Gala and she again explained her position.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” Minaj said in a tweet that has since gone viral.

Nicki Minaj is still holding court on Twitter with her massive fanbase and the requisite critics who can’t resist an opportunity to lock horns with someone they disagree with. In one of Minaj’s missives, she clearly stated that the Internet won’t bully her into changing her mind. Some are also taking swipes at Minaj for sharing details of her cousin’s friend allegedly becoming impotent due to the vaccine.

Check out the chatter below.

Photo: WENN

Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails At Changing The Queen’s Mind was originally published on hiphopwired.com