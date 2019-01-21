All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Most Riveting Quotes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. On Progress Source:false “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Related

2. On Faith Source:false “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” Related

3. On Living A Giving Life Source:false “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Related

4. On Injustice Source:false “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Related

5. On Being Alive Source:false “No one really knows why they are alive until they know what they’d die for. “ Related

6. On Living Source:false “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Related

7. On Being A Man Source:false “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Related

8. On Playing Your Position Source:false “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” Related

9. On Salvation Source:false “Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted.” Related

10. On The Laws He Sought To Change Source:false ” It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can keep him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important.” Related

11. On Altruism Source:false “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.” Related

12. On Truth & Unconditional Love Source:false “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” Related

13. On Doing Great Things Source:false “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” Related

14. On Communication & Fear Source:false “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.” Related

15. On Forgiveness Source:false “Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude.” Related

16. On Ignorance Source:false “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Related

17. On Riots Source:false “A riot is the language of the unheard.” Related

18. On Love Source:false “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Related

19. On Oneness Source:false “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.” Related

20. 491272441 Source:false Related