Listen Live
Entertainment

AFTER 7 – Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

Published on October 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

With harmonies that defined an era, After 7 brings pure R&B elegance to the open water.

From heartfelt ballads to smooth grooves, the trio delivers a show that reminds fans why their music remains a staple in every true soul collection.

Each note carries history — the warmth of “Ready or Not,” the passion of “Can’t Stop,” and the nostalgia of “Nights Like This.” As the waves move beneath the ship, After 7’s sound creates a rhythm all its own — intimate, timeless, and full of love.

Tonight, it’s not just a performance; it’s a celebration of real music that still feels as good as the first time you heard it.

RELATED: Your Ultimate Guide to Packing for The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

AFTER 7 – Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. One Night

2. Kickin’ It

3. Til You Do Me Right

4. Can He Love You Like This

5. Baby I’m for Real

6. Heat of the Moment

7. Can’t Stop

8. Sarah Smile

9. Never Too Much

10. Nights Like This

11. Whip Appeal

12. I Care About You

13. Ready or Not

Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship–‘Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

News

Trump Tells Americans To Get Over It As He Prepares To Send ‘More Than The National Guard’ Into US Cities

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Pop Culture

Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

Entertainment

OG Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Joins Final Season Of ‘Bel-Air’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close