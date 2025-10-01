25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon

Bad Bunny is having a well-deserved moment. Aside from being announced as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, he is slowly becoming the next fashion icon. From jaw-dropping red-carpet looks to bold stage wear that flirts with gender norms, Benito has turned style into a powerful statement. Check out 25 of Bad Bunny’s most unforgettable fashion moments that show he’s not just participating in trends but he’s creating them instead.

Defining Looks, Defiant Style

A few of our favorite Bad Bunny fashion looks include his Met Gala debut in 2022, which was a Gilded Age theme. The Puerto Rican superstar arrived in a Burberry cream boiler suit by Riccardo Tisci, complete with a mini-bouffant hairstyle and jeweled accessories. The mix of gendered menswear and feminine flair turned heads.

Another undeniable look took place inside his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video, which was released in 2020. With latex, thigh-high boots, and a miniskirt, Bad Bunny embraced drag aesthetics with boldness, pushing boundaries and sending lyrics and looks as loud as each beat.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, we need to discuss Benito’s outfit for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. He flaunted Valentino Bermuda shorts, a plaid jacket and strappy ballet flats. Bad Bunny made an appearance on the red carpet, showcasing a style that was uniquely outside the box. We love that he continues to bend gender norms with his style.

Another iconic look was the recent F1 Paddock that took place in his hometown of Puerto Rico. With a blend of island colors and streetwear, Bad Bunny wore a mustard-yellow hoodie paired with blush-pink shorts. The outfit represented more than just style; it embodied Puerto Rico, a place that holds a special significance for him.

Stage, Red Carpet & Streetwear Staples

From his studded denim jacket with leopard-print collar at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards to the multicolored trench coat at Azteca Stadium in 2022, neon buzz-cuts, daring sunglasses, see-through blouses, flower trains at Met Gala, crochet, pastels, oversized coats, and glam-punk mashups — each moment tells a story of fearlessness.

Why These Moments Matter

Bad Bunny’s fashion transcends designer clothing and flashy accessories. It’s a deeper look into identity, culture, expression, and Puerto Rican pride all stitched together. Whether he’s wearing heels or combat boots, flowing gowns or biker shorts, he pushes norms and normalizes what was once taboo in mainstream Latin music and men’s style.

He’s also often commenting through his looks: using flowers and gendered silhouettes at the Gala, or punk/glam and drag aesthetics in his videos. His trendsetting fits aren’t simply to shock, but they reflect confidence, vulnerability, heritage, and rebellion.

Check out 25 Bad Bunny fashion moments that prove he’s a style icon below:

25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2023 Source:Instagram 2. “Yo Perreo Sola” Music Video Source:Instagram 3. ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Premiere Fit Source:Instagram 4. F1 Paddock in Puerto Rico Source:Instagram 5. Billboard Awards 2020 Source:Instagram 6. Bad Bunny In Print Source:Instagram 7. Always Reppin’ His Culture Source:Instagram 8. Classic & Cultured Source:Instagram 9. Honey, It’s A Look Source:Instagram 10. Bad Bunny Makes Everything Look Lovely Source:Instagram 11. Style Is Uniquely His Source:Instagram 12. It’s All In The Details Source:Instagram 13. Sometimes You Don’t Need Clothes To Be Fashionable Source:Instagram 14. Different Denim Source:Instagram 15. Style In Action Source:Instagram 16. Clean Island Style Source:Instagram 17. Love Bad Bunny In Green Source:Instagram 18. Simple But Chic Source:Instagram 19. An Auteur Source:Instagram 20. Fearless In Fashion Source:Instagram 21. Pattern Papi Source:Instagram 22. Benito Knows How To Accessorize Source:Instagram 23. Even The Simplest Looks Are A Moment Source:Instagram 24. His Style Evolution Source:Instagram 25. The Mariachi Look, Keeping It Traditional Source:Instagram