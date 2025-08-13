Listen Live
Entertainment

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

Published on August 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage / Arturo Holmes/WireImage

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

In Hip-Hop, few names have symbolized beauty, success, and legendary status like Halle Berry. Across generations, rappers have used her name as a metaphor for the ultimate prize — the woman you want, the excellence you chase, the height you dream of reaching.

Halle herself has said she loves hearing her name in songs. And honestly, who wouldn’t?

Here’s a look at 20 rap songs — from the ‘90s to now — where Halle Berry gets her flowers.

Related:

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. “Elevators (Me & You)” — OutKast

2. “It’s Mine” — Nas feat. Mobb Deep

3. “The $20 Sack Pyramid” — Dr. Dre feat. The D.O.C. & Snoop Dogg

4. “Work It” — Missy Elliott

5. “Why” — Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton

6. “Macs and Dons” — The Notorious B.I.G.

7. “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” — Hurricane Chris feat. Superstarr

“Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry…”

(The entire hook repeats her name. Literally an anthem just about her.)

8. “March Madness” — Future

“Ballin’ like I’m Kobe, Halle Berry, woo!”

9. “The New Workout Plan” — Kanye West

10. “Miami” — Nicki Minaj

11. “Threat” — Jay-Z

12. “Versace (Remix)” — Drake

13. “Money Trees” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock

14. “Beach Is Better” — Jay-Z

15. “Round of Applause” — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake

16. “Bath Salts” — DMX feat. Jay-Z & Nas

17. “R.I.P.” — Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz

18. “Halle Berry” — $NOT feat. Juicy J

Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

23 Items
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

20 Items
Music

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close