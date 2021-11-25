Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year for beauty lovers — Black Friday! It’s not news that Black Friday is known for scoring big on the electronic and appliance front, but it’s actually one of the best times to indulge in your beauty favorites. From body care, hair styling tools, extensions, skincare, and more, you can navigate the beauty shopping space without any worries about breaking the bank.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The beauty about Black Friday is that beauty deals are not limited to one e-commerce store, brand, or beauty giant. Everyone is getting in on the Black Friday festivities, which come in a major clutch to help you stock up on all of your favorites. Not to mention, many brands are not holding out until Black Friday to offer major deals. Most cult-favorite names are kicking things off on Nov. 21, 2021.

So, in the spirit of preparing you for pre-Black Friday and holiday shopping, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 12 must-have brands that are worth adding to your shopping lists. With that said, it’s time to secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to score your beauty essentials. Happy Black Friday folks!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

12 Black Friday Deals Too Good Pass Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com