10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Thanksgiving is right around the corner!

We’ve been waiting all year to say that, and in just a few weeks many across America will be gathered amongst family and loved ones to give thanks for each other and the blessing of life itself. Of course, it’s also a good reason to consume the best home-cooked multi-course meal(s) you’ll taste all year. Either way you slice it, the key to the occasion is being able to appreciate the things and people in your life that matter the most.





RELATED: 5 Things Black Families Should Talk About During Thanksgiving

While it can be customary for those who celebrate to arrive for dinner empty-handed, along with an empty stomach, there are the handful who make it a mission to come with at least a dessert dish. When it comes to the latter, there are many rules that go into making sure you come with something that’s delectable and also won’t get you banned from next year’s feast.

There’s also the few of you throwing your first and/or annual Friendsgiving, where attendees bringing a side dish is the center of dinner itself. We say all that to say that many of you will be in fact throwing down in the kitchen, and who doesn’t want to leave a good taste in people’s mouths, right?

We recommend taking a page out of the cooking books — in some cases literally (see above) — of your favorite celebrity foodies. We all know Queen Patti LaBelle can throw down just as well as she scan sing, but you’ve also got a handful of others out there with personal recipes that may just steer you in the right direction this coming Thanksgiving.

If you’ll be the one in charge of cheffin’ up this Thanksgiving, take a look at these 10 celebrity recipes that might just end up in your own family cook book:

10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving was originally published on blackamericaweb.com