Okay, maybe it wasn’t Chris Bosh‘s purses; more like his wife’s. The NBA player’s house was broken into and the thief stole $340,000 worth of jewelry and purses while he was out celebrating his birthday, according to USA Today.

When the couple came back from their night out, they found their closet had been tampered with. Whoever took their belongings got them for rings, watches, and the expensive bags but left Bosh’s championship ring. How nice of them.

The only people in the house at the time were their housekeepers and two children. There was no force able entry into the house, and it seems like whoever took the items knew where things were. Hmm…

“We are leaning on the side of this being an inside job,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Bobby Hernandez.

Oh okay.

Who Stole Chris Bosh’s Purses? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

