A man was killed outside of a Holiday Inn Express in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania following a drive-by shooting attempt near rapper French Montana‘s tour bus.

What’s Rickey Smiley Doing On Pinterest?

After a performance in the city of brotherly love, bad Boy Recording artist French Montana was on his tour bus as it made its way to the Holiday Inn express at Penn’s Landing. Loads of fans were following closely behind the bus when a random nondescript vehicle pulled up and opened fire into the crowd. Two men were injured in the drive-by. One was a 29 year-old who was shot in the shoulder and will be fine. The other, a 27 year-old man, was killed after being hit by a bullet in the stomach.

Twenty five people, including French and his entourage, were questioned by the police. A few people were arrested for carrying concealed guns, but it was ultimately decided those carrying the weapons had no involvement in the shooting. Police have also concluded the drive-by was not an attempt on French Montana’s life, but a culmination of beef between rival groups of French Montana fans. As of now, there are no suspects in the deadly shooting.

Source

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Man Killed Near French Montana’s Tour Bus In Drive-By Shooting was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Related