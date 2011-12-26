Kanye West Debuts As A DJ, Plays His New Music

Kanye West was recently spotted behind the turntables, getting it in as the DJ and spinning some of his new music. This happened at a Christmas party in London, and according to Rap-Up.com, Yeezy played music from the forthcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation and from his next solo (and untitled) album.

G.O.O.D. Music representer and British singer Mr. Hudson was also in the building. Read more about Kanye West’s DJ debut here.

RELATED POSTS:

Are Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2′s The Hottest Kicks Of 2012?

RZA Breaks Down Kanye’s Work Ethic [VIDEO]

Kanye West On Why Mannie Fresh Is The “Best Producer” [VIDEO]