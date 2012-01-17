CLOSE
Does Nicki Minaj Have Competition From Iggy Azalea?

Nicki Minaj and Iggy AzaleaIggy Azalea is an Australian rapper based in California whose buzz is growing stronger by the day, and she’s coming into Nicki Minaj‘s lane. Iggy’s Ignorant Art has made a lot of noise, and she’s currently dating A$AP Rocky.

Some may draw comparisons between the two since they’re both females, but Iggy Azalea has stepped into Nicki Minaj’s arena by remaking Nicki’s “Roman In Moscow” as “Iggy in Moscow.”

Take a listen to Iggy’s remake below. You like?

