The interview that caused Kanye West to have a meltdown over Twitter with the media that involved his appearance with Matt Lauer on “The Today Show” aired this morning. Kanye appeared on the show to talk about how he empathizes with George Bush over his feelings when Kanye said he didn’t care about Black people. But according to Kanye , Matt had another agenda.

Take a look:

Do you agree with Kanye? Did Matt play Kanye?

