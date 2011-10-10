Did L.A. Reid Sign Ciara?

Has Ciara been signed to L.A. Reid’s Epic Records label? Following her split from Jive Records and the failure that was her “Basic Instinct” album, we’ve been waiting for her to announce what her next move was.

But L.A. Reid may have made it for her. Over the weekend, he tweeted the subliminal message:

“@Ciara will be officially #EPIC very soon! Thats my girl!”

Hopefully this means he’ll be working with the struggling singer soon. After all, he is responsible for the signing Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Usher.

Let’s hope that is all about to change.

Fab Or Fug? Ciara Gets Vampy With Dracula-Style Cape [PHOTOS]

Kanye, Ciara, Naomi & More Hit Up Paris Fashion Week [PHOTOS]