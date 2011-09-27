Wanda Sykes Discusses Her Battle With Breast Cancer On “Ellen”

Comedienne Wanda Sykes opened up on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show yesterday about her battle with breast cancer.

“I had breast cancer…I know, it’s scary,” Sykes said with a short chuckle.

The cancer was discovered in February when she was going for a breast reduction operation, because as she said, “I was tired of knocking over stuff.” Sykes said her back was sore and “it wasn’t until after the reduction that in the lab work…that they found that I had DCIS [Ductal carcinoma in situ] in my left breast. I was very, very lucky because DCIS is basically stage zero cancer, so I was very lucky.

Wanda said she has a family history of breast cancer on her mother’s side.

Take a look:

October is breast cancer month and ladies please get yourself checked!

What YOU Can Do To Help Prevent Breast Cancer

A Black Woman’s Guide To Breast Cancer Awareness