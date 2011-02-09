Fantasia Not Pregnant, Weight Gain Is For Movie Role

Fantasia Barrino wants to put a stop to pregnancy rumors… but she does admit to putting on the pounds, saying it’s for a role in a new film she’ll be starring in. Fantasia’s manager Brian Dickens told RadarOnline.com:

“Fantasia is 100% not pregnant. The only thing she’s pregnant with is prosperity.”

“In fact, she’s just signed on to play the lead in Mahalia and has been told to gain 30 to 45 pounds for the role.”

Fantasia is slated to play Mahalia Jackson,one of the most influential gospel singers in the world, known as ‘The Queen of Gospel.’

