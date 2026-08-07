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No Job Too Big: Diarra Kilpatrick Is Proof You Can Do It All

Diarra Kilpatrick dishes on how she balances being a show runner, producer and actress, "regular degular" magic and what it takes to rise to the challenge.

Published on August 7, 2026

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“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” Global Premiere and Family Day
Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Diarra Kilpatrick hit the red carpet Los Angeles premiere for “Paw Patrol: Dino Movie” ready to talk about more than rescue missions. When HelloBeautiful asked how the franchise’s signature motto, “no job is too big no pup is too small” shows up in her own life, the multihyphenate lit up.

“Baby, the job I am doing right now — creating, executive producing, and starring in ‘Diarra From Detroit’ — it’s a big job, and I’m so blessed to be able to do it,” she said. “I get in that mirror… you know Shonda Rhimes talks about standing in your Superman pose, and it just does something to you mentally. I do all that, all the tricks, to get up every day and be a little bit more super so I can rise to the challenge.”

That crafted blend of hustle and heart powers the acclaimed BET+ series that made Kilpatrick a name to know. “Diarra From Detroit” is a bold and brilliant mix of comedy and thriller, and it’s rooted in the fullness of Black womanhood.

When asked what it means to be able to do all of this in an industry that often doesn’t allow Black women that level of fullness, Kilpatrick said, “It’s my privilege and pleasure. I was raised by some phenomenal Black women — we might call them ‘regular,’ but they’re also magical, all the things. We hold both: our divinity and our regular degular-ness. The only way I can give back to them is to reflect and reveal more about who and what they were, and what they instilled in me.”

“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” Global Premiere and Family Day
Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

If “PawPatrol” is about believing even the smallest hero can make a difference, Kilpatrick is living proof that embracing big challenges starts with believing you’re built for them.

No Job Too Big: Diarra Kilpatrick Is Proof You Can Do It All was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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