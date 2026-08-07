Inside Drake’s Million-Dollar Strong Women Stronger Drinks Event

Drake recognizes and supports women making a difference in business, entrepreneurship, and digital media.

The event featured emotional surprise cash gifts up to $100,000, as well as luxury item giveaways.

Drake's celebration reflects his ongoing commitment to investing in and uplifting his Toronto community.

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Drake once again showed love to his hometown by turning his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks celebration into a night focused on recognition, empowerment, and giving back.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Toronto rapper hosted the third annual event Tuesday night at Casa Loma, bringing together a select group of women who are making a difference in areas including business, entrepreneurship, and digital media. While the gathering was already known as a celebration of successful women, this year’s event gained even more attention because of Drake’s massive giveaways.

✕

According to reports, Drake gifted more than $1 million in cash and prizes throughout the evening. Ten attendees reportedly received $50,000 each, while six additional guests were surprised with $100,000 gifts. The cash giveaways alone pushed the total past the million-dollar mark before factoring in the other luxury prizes presented during the event.

Videos shared online captured emotional reactions from guests as Drake personally surprised attendees with unexpected gifts. One viral moment showed the rapper presenting a woman with a $50,000 cash award, creating a memorable moment for both the recipient and those watching.

The surprises continued beyond the cash prizes. Guests were also reportedly gifted luxury items, including Birkin handbags, while several attendees walked away with high-end vehicles. Footage from the celebration showed luxury cars, including Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs and BMWs, lined up as part of the giveaway experience.

Love Entertainment News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although the extravagant gifts quickly became the main topic online, the purpose behind Strong Women, Stronger Drinks remains centered on celebrating women who are creating change and building successful careers. The annual event has become one of Drake’s signature ways of recognizing women in his community and highlighting their achievements.

Throughout the evening, Drake spent time connecting with guests, celebrating the winners, and showing appreciation for the women being honored. The event served as more than just a celebrity gathering, instead becoming a platform to spotlight individuals whose work continues to influence others.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The celebration also reflects Drake’s long-standing connection to Toronto. Despite becoming one of the biggest artists in the world, he has continued to invest in his hometown through community events, charitable efforts, and opportunities that support local talent and leaders.

Social media quickly helped spread moments from the night, with clips of the giveaways gaining attention from fans around the world. Many praised Drake for using his success to create opportunities and recognize women who often do not receive enough recognition for their contributions.

Related Article: Drake’s Greatest Hits Ranked Before Iceman Drops

Related Article: Jaÿ-Z & Drake’s Complicated History – A Full Timeline

While Drake has not publicly shared details about the full amount spent during the event, the impact of the celebration was clear. The latest Strong Women, Stronger Drinks gathering became another example of the rapper combining his influence, resources, and hometown pride to create a memorable experience for others.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE