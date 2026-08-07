Long-Awaited ‘Martin’ Spinoff Is Officially Happening

Varnell Hill, a fan-favorite character from Martin, is getting his own spin-off comedy series.

The show follows Varnell's struggles to keep his talk show relevant and manage his larger-than-life ego.

Martin Lawrence will make special appearances, continuing his iconic rivalry with Varnell's character.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

One of the most unforgettable characters from Martin is finally getting his time to shine.

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Paramount+ has officially announced The Varnell Hill Show, a new comedy centered around Tommy Davidson’s fan-favorite talk show host, Varnell Hill. More than three decades after making audiences laugh with his over-the-top personality and hilarious rivalry with Martin Payne, the character is returning as the star of his own series.

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Although Varnell Hill only appeared in two episodes of Martin during the show’s second season, his flashy wardrobe, oversized confidence, and unforgettable interactions with Martin Lawrence’s character made him one of the sitcom’s most memorable guest stars. Now, viewers will finally get to see what life looks like behind the scenes of Varnell’s television empire.

Unlike a traditional Martin reboot, the new series focuses on the day-to-day chaos of producing a long-running late-night talk show. The workplace comedy follows Varnell as he struggles to keep his show relevant while balancing demanding network executives, unpredictable celebrity guests, an outspoken writing staff, family responsibilities, and, of course, his own larger-than-life ego.

Fans of the original sitcom will also have another reason to tune in.

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Martin Lawrence is officially returning as Martin Payne for special appearances throughout the series, continuing the rivalry that made their original episodes so memorable. Lawrence is also serving as an executive producer, helping bring the project to life after years of development.

Tommy Davidson has previously shared that getting the spin-off made took more than five years, making the announcement even more meaningful for longtime fans who have hoped to see the character return.

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The cast also brings together several familiar comedy faces. Joining Davidson are Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Emmanuel Hudson, Chris Williams, and Nick Cafero. The show will also feature an impressive lineup of guest stars appearing as themselves on Varnell’s fictional talk show, including Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, and Omarion.

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The series promises to blend workplace comedy with celebrity culture while revisiting the larger-than-life personality that made Varnell Hill such a standout character in the first place.

Related Article: 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Martin Lawrence

Related Article: Tommy Davidson Confirms Release Date for ‘The Varnell Hill Show’

For fans of Martin, the new show offers a fresh story without trying to recreate the original sitcom. Instead, it expands the universe by following one of its most memorable supporting characters into a new chapter filled with fresh laughs, familiar faces, and plenty of television industry drama.

The Varnell Hill Show premieres September 1 on Paramount+, with the first two episodes launching together as part of the eight-episode first season. For viewers who have been waiting years to see Varnell Hill back in action, the wait is finally coming to an end.

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