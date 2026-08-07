Olandria Carthen Leads Love Island USA Fashion At Variety
Red Carpet Rundown: Olandria Carthen, Serena Page & More Serve Major Looks At Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood Party
- Olandria Carthen turned up the heat in red at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party.
- Olandria Carthen was joined by fellow Love Island USA favorites Serena Page, Trinity Tatum, Aniya Harvey, Melanie Moreno and Kayda Bosse.
- From vintage Louis Vuitton to hot pink minis and sheer silver gowns, the Love Island USA ladies gave us plenty of fashion to love.
Olandria Carthen just dropped a series of visuals on social media, and the girls are eating them up. We’re so obsessed, we don’t know which part of the pictures we like best.
Maybe it’s Olandria posing as the lady in red, drenched in a gorgeous lace gown with a high slit and expertly placed peekaboo panels. The dress is sexy with just the right amount of sophistication.
Or maybe it’s the red-on-red moment. Olandria posed against a rich red background, giving us editorial vibes that belong in somebody’s magazine. Then there’s her manicure. Sharp, pointy, sleek and wrapped in gold, the sexy vixen nails were another detail we couldn’t stop looking at.
Whatever your favorite part, Olandria’s latest pictures serve as another reminder of why we stan the Love Island USA star.
Olandria Carthen And The ‘Love Island USA’ Girls Take Over Variety
Olandria rocked the stunning look at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party on August 5. And she wasn’t the only Love Island USA leading lady we love in the building.
Serena Page, Trinity Tatum, Kayda Bosse, Melanie Moreno and Aniya Harvey were also at the party, showing off fly fits of their own.
All of these gorgeous Black women in one place had us speechless. The beauty. The poise. The attitude, and the style. It was unmatched.
And seeing them together further shows how Black women are leading the Love Island USA franchise and reality TV. We can’t get enough.
Over the past two seasons, several of the show’s Black women have taken their villa visibility far beyond reality TV. We’ve spotted Love Island favorites at the BET Awards, several red carpet events, and now Variety’s celebration of young Hollywood.
While Olandria delivered one of the night’s most memorable looks, her fellow Love Island USA girls came ready to serve, too. From corseted gowns and curve-hugging leather to pops of hot pink, the fashion gave us plenty to talk about.
Keep scrolling for more of our favorite looks from Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party.
Style Gallery: Love Island USA Leading Ladies Rule The Variety Red Carpet
Serena Page
Serena Page stepped out in a fitted black leather midi dress that hugged every curve. The low neckline brought the sexy, while knee-high black boots continued the monochromatic moment. Serena finished the look with long, voluminous waves, bleached eyebrows, and smoky glam.
Trinity Tatum
Trinity Tatum brought a major pop of pink to the carpet. She wore a hot pink mini dress with a plunging neckline and body-hugging silhouette, pairing it with a matching structured mini bag. Her long brown hair, complete with warm highlights and bouncy layers, added to the fun. Trinity posed alongside her Love Island beau, Ace Greene, for the cameras.
Aniya Harvey
Aniya Harvey gave us corset drama in a floor-length cream gown. The strapless dress featured lace-up detailing through the bodice and intricate texture from top to bottom. She paired it with metallic heels, sleek straight hair and soft glam. The entire look was romantic, sexy and gorgeous against her skin.
Melanie Moreno
Melanie Moreno gave us high fashion in vintage Louis Vuitton. She wore a blue, turquoise and black printed gown featuring a plunging neckline, draped silhouette, thigh-high slit and dramatic train. The archival look originally appeared on the Louis Vuitton runway, and Melanie brought it back with long, loose waves and pointed heels. It was sexy, unexpected and one of the more fashion-forward moments of the night.
Kayda Bosse
Kayda Bosse came through shimmering in silver. She wore a sheer, floor-length dress with an intricate web-like design layered over a matching bra and briefs. The barely-there look showed plenty of skin, with an open back adding even more sexiness. Kayda paired the dress with long, waist-skimming waves, bronzy glam and glossy lips.
Red Carpet Rundown: Olandria Carthen, Serena Page & More Serve Major Looks At Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com