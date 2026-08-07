Jedda Jones, Beloved ‘Ms. Dupree’ of The Tom Joyner Morning Show Passes Away

Jedda Jones created an iconic character in 'Ms. Dupree' on the influential Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Jones' versatility and authenticity made her a respected performer across film, TV, and stand-up comedy.

Her work helped define an era of Black radio and inspired generations of listeners.

Reach Media

For generations of radio listeners, the unmistakable voice of “Ms. Dupree” was one of the highlights of The Tom Joyner Morning Show. With razor-sharp wit, impeccable comedic timing, and the ability to make audiences laugh while delivering hard-earned wisdom, actress and comedian Jedda Jones created one of the most beloved recurring characters in syndicated radio history.

Jones, who passed away July 29th, leaves behind a remarkable entertainment legacy that stretched across radio, film, television, and stand-up comedy. While she appeared in several acclaimed Hollywood productions, it was her unforgettable work as Ms. Dupree that cemented her place in Black radio culture and made her a household name among millions of listeners.

Born in 1952, Jones built an impressive acting career that included appearances in films showcasing her versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles. Yet no matter where her acting career took her, audiences always embraced the warmth, authenticity, and humor that became her trademark.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show

Her greatest impact, however, came through The Tom Joyner Morning Show, one of the most influential syndicated radio programs in Black America. Launched nationally in 1994, the show became a cultural institution that blended music, news, comedy, and conversations that resonated deeply with African American audiences across the country.

Among its unforgettable cast of personalities, Ms. Dupree stood out.

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Jones transformed the character into more than just comic relief. Ms. Dupree was outspoken, quick with a comeback, and never afraid to tell it like it was. Whether she was hilariously checking someone in the studio, offering unsolicited advice, or delivering one liners that instantly became fan favorites, she brought an authenticity that made listeners feel like they knew her personally. She embodied the lovable, no nonsense auntie who could make you laugh one moment and leave you reflecting the next.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her chemistry with Tom Joyner, Sybil Wilkes, J. Anthony Brown, and the rest of the cast helped create many of the show’s most memorable moments. Together, they built a program that entertained while celebrating Black culture, community, and conversation. Jones’ contributions helped make the morning show appointment listening for millions of Americans during its remarkable 25-year run.

RELATED STORIES: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

RELATED STORIES: TJMS25: Jedda Jones Is Ms. Dupree From ‘It’s Your World’

RELATED STORIES: What Has Miss.Dupree Been Up Too? Sybil Wilkes Finds Out

Beyond the Microphone

Beyond the microphone, Jones remained respected throughout the entertainment industry for her professionalism and longevity. She was also honored by The HistoryMakers, which preserved her life story through an oral history interview recognizing her contributions to African American entertainment.

Although millions knew her best as the unforgettable Ms. Dupree on The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Jedda Jones also enjoyed a successful career on the big and small screen. The veteran actress appeared in a number of notable films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, including Indecent Proposal, Bulworth, Shattered, Talkin’ Dirty After Dark, and the Academy Award-winning biopic Ray. Her television résumé was equally impressive, with guest appearances on popular series such as Martin, Moesha, The Parent ’Hood, ER, and The Jamie Foxx Show. Whether portraying a comedic scene stealer or a memorable supporting character, Jones brought warmth, authenticity, and impeccable timing to every role. Her ability to seamlessly transition between film, television, stand-up comedy, and radio showcased a rare versatility that earned her the respect of audiences and fellow entertainers alike.

As news of her passing spreads, countless listeners are remembering not just a talented performer, but a voice that became part of their daily routine for decades. Her work helped define an era of Black radio, and her performances continue to live on through fans who grew up with The Tom Joyner Morning Show.

READ MORE STORIES

Jedda Jones, Beloved ‘Ms. Dupree’ of The Tom Joyner Morning Show Passes Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com