ADHD Content Creator Calls Out White Influencer
Black ADHD Creator Brianne Saturdays Accuses White Influencer Of Copying Her Video ‘Word For Word’ — And Black Women Are Calling Out A Familiar Pattern
The conversation about who gets credit online is back again after ADHD content creator Brianne Saturdays accused another creator of copying one of her videos word for word. Watch the viral video and read the discourse inside.
The dispute quickly gained traction across social media after Brianne shared a side-by-side comparison of the two videos — one of her and another of creator Laurie Faulkner. The video showed what many viewers see as striking similarities in the wording, pacing, sentence structure, and delivery. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the comparison sparked widespread debate about originality, creator ethics, and whether educational content creators have a responsibility to credit the people whose work inspires them.
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Brianne creates content centered on ADHD education and awareness. She has built a loyal audience by breaking down complex topics in an accessible way. But many supporters say the issue extends far beyond one video.
An Instagram post highlighting the controversy pointed to the stark difference in the creators’ audiences. Brianne reportedly has roughly 40,000 TikTok followers and around 3,000 Instagram followers, while Faulkner’s audience is significantly larger, with more than 185,000 followers on TikTok and roughly 330,000 on Instagram. The post also alleged that after the accusations gained momentum, Faulkner disabled comments on her account. As of now, she has not publicly addressed the allegations.
Check out the viral video below:
For many Black creators, the situation feels painfully familiar.
Supporters say this is another example of a long-standing pattern in digital spaces where Black creators develop ideas, trends, language, and cultural moments that later gain mainstream recognition through larger White influencers. The conversation immediately brought back memories of viral TikTok dance creators like Jalaiah Harmon, whose “Renegade” choreography became a worldwide sensation before she initially received widespread credit. Meanwhile, other influencers landed television appearances and major opportunities.
The issue is not simply about inspiration. Many online argue that there is a clear difference between drawing influence from someone’s work and closely reproducing their script, presentation, and ideas without acknowledgment.
The viral moment has also reignited conversations about how algorithms, brand partnerships, and platform visibility often amplify larger creators while making it harder for original voices to receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.
As the debate continues, many creators are calling for something that seems simple enough: credit the people whose work helped shape yours. In an era where content moves at lightning speed, giving proper acknowledgment remains one of the easiest ways to respect creativity and protect the communities driving internet culture.
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Black ADHD Creator Brianne Saturdays Accuses White Influencer Of Copying Her Video ‘Word For Word’ — And Black Women Are Calling Out A Familiar Pattern was originally published on madamenoire.com