Fair Game? A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Design Collab Due To DM Screenshot

JB Lacroix

As a heavy hitter in the worlds of music and fashion to brand endorsements and eclectic home decor, it goes without saying that working alongside A$AP Rocky would be a dream come true for any self-proclaimed creative. What if the man himself even sought you out on social media for your skills?

A popular graphic designer was lucky enough to recently experience that reality. However, his fairytale came to an end before it got a chance to begin due to an overzealous decision to re-share a private DM with the Harlem-born emcee.

Let’s just say the title of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, definitely rings true right about now!

RELATED: ‘Shut The F*** Up’: A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Of His Don’t Be Dumb Tour Behavior, Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect

Allan Peters of Peters Design Company is no stranger to big name clients, having already worked for the likes of Target, Gatorade, ESPN Magazine, Nike and Patagonia to name a few. That’s why it comes as a bit of a surprise that he figured it would be a good idea to publicly share the message-for-hire between him and Rocky to his one million followers on Instagram. “THIS IS JUST DISTASTEFUL,” the 37-year-old rap star wrote in all-caps as a comment on the publicly-shared image (seen above), also adding, “WELL I GUESS WE WONT BE WORKING, BEST OF LUCK BUDDY” [sic].

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While no word on which brand logo revisions he was inquiring about specifically, it wouldn’t be a bad guess to assume it’s for his AWGE creative agency.

Being that the message itself didn’t reveal too much sensitive information, could it be argued that Rocky’s reaction was a bit too harsh? In his attempt to prove the lesson to Peters, an admittedly sublime graphic designer in his own right, does it do more damage to Rocky’s initial needs or open up the field for a more respectable collaborator to step in?

Take a look below at how some people are reacting to A$AP Rocky’s negative response to seeing his DM screengrabbed and shared by a potential client:

1. I don’t think he cares….

He’s good with or without Asap Rocky 🤣

via @DrainTheVeil