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Can't Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

Can’t Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the best cookie deals, freebies, and limited-time offers.

Published on August 4, 2026

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A stack of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies on a plate, with chocolate chips visible on the surface.
Source: dariuscooks.com / http://www.dariuscooks.com

There’s no better excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth than National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, celebrated each year on August 4. Whether you prefer them warm and gooey, crispy around the edges, or loaded with extra chocolate chips, this beloved dessert has remained an American favorite for generations.

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To celebrate the occasion, many bakeries, restaurants, and cookie shops are offering special deals, freebies, and limited-time treats.

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Here’s where you can score the sweetest National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day offers and enjoy one of America’s most iconic desserts.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Order any Pizookie for $5

Burger King

Royal Perks members can redeem 150 crowns for two cookies in the chain’s app and at participating restaurants.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Customers can order treats starting at $1 per cookie. Additionally, the brand is offering 20% off all orders $49+ through Aug. 31 with the code CCO20.

Crumbl

Through Aug. 8, Crumbl customers can get a free 12-ounce Dirty Soda at select locations. The drink voucher is available in the chain’s app.

Insomnia Cookies

Buy one eligible warm chocolate chunk cookie for regular price will get a second cookie of equal or lesser value free at participating locations.

Nothing Bundt Cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes customers who buy a Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet will get 100 rewards points.

PJ’s Coffee

Purchase any beverage and enjoy a warm, delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie for just $1. 

Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery

A chance to win a $500 Tiff’s Treats gift card!

Tate’s Bake Shop

Free froyo topped with a Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Sweet Loren’s

20% off all cookie dough products on Shopify between Aug. 3 — 5 with the code SWEET20

Saratoga Dessert Bar

FREE chocolate chip cookie.

Edible

One free Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie (no purchase necessary)

DoubleTree by Hilton

FREE warm chocolate chip cookie at the front desk (no booking necessary!)

Gregory’s Coffe

Get a freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookie FREE with any purchase. Exclusively with the Gregorys App. 

Chick-fil-A 

FREE Chocolate Chunk Cookie at participating locations

The Famous 4th Street Cookies

$1 chocolate chip cookies.

Can’t Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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