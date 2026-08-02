Throw Away The Key! Ex Deputy Sean Grayson Denied Medical Release As Sonya Massey’s Family Vows To Keep Demanding Justice

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson will remain behind bars after the Illinois Prisoner Review Board unanimously denied his request for an early medical release, despite his terminal Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.

According to NBC News, the three-member board voted 3-0 Friday to reject Grayson’s petition to end his 20-year prison sentence after serving approximately six months. Grayson, who was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Sonya Massey inside her Springfield, Illinois, home in July 2024, sought release under Illinois’ Joe Coleman Act, which allows certain incarcerated people who are terminally ill or medically incapacitated to seek compassionate release.

NBC News reports that although a medical evaluation found Grayson’s cancer to be irreversible, incurable and likely to result in death within 18 months, the evaluating physician determined he is not medically incapacitated because he remains capable of independently performing daily activities.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser urged the board to deny the petition, arguing Grayson continues to pose a danger to the public regardless of his diagnosis.

“Grayson was already diagnosed with cancer when he shot and killed Sonya Massey in her kitchen,” Milhiser wrote.

“His temper and willingness to escalate minor misunderstandings into fatal encounters shows that he poses a danger to any person he comes into contact with.”

“Cancer does not make him less dangerous.”

Grayson continued to characterize the shooting as self-defense in a handwritten statement included with his application, writing that Massey attacked him with a pot of boiling water. The statement did not express remorse for her death.

Massey’s family urged board to reject compassionate release

Grayson and his attorneys were not present for Friday’s hearing. According to WCIA, Sonya Massey’s family appeared before the Prisoner Review Board to deliver emotional victim impact statements opposing his release.

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Sonya’s cousin, Sontae Massey, told the panel that no statement could fully capture the devastation Grayson’s actions have caused their family.

“I’m not sure that I can write, speak or articulate anything that can encompass the devastation that Sean Grayson has created for our family.”

Sontae also argued that Grayson had already received compassion when he was convicted of second-degree murder rather than first-degree murder.

“We should all be in agreement upon one simple concept: no one is above the law.”

He concluded his remarks by urging the board:

“Make him serve that sentence.”

In WCIA, Sonya’s son, Malachi Massey, also opposed Grayson’s request, reminding the board that his mother suffered from lupus and kidney disease before she was killed.

“He killed my mom in cold blood. He was not thinking about his medical situation when he did what he did, or my mother’s either.”

Parents say Grayson deserves no compassion

WCIA states that Sonya’s father, James Wilburn, argued the sentencing judge had already considered Grayson’s cancer before imposing the maximum sentence available following his second-degree murder conviction.

“The murder of my daughter has shocked the conscience of our nation.”

Wilburn urged the board not to release Grayson, telling members:

“Please do not let this killer out on the streets of Sangamon County.”

Sonya’s mother, Donna Massey, became emotional while recalling her daughter’s final moments and questioned why Grayson should receive compassion after showing none to her daughter.

“Letting Sean Grayson out in nine months of a 20-year sentence? For compassion? He’s a menace to society. He should not be walking around.”

Following a private deliberation, the board unanimously denied Grayson’s petition, drawing applause from many people gathered in the hearing room.

Family praises ruling but says their work isn’t over

Following the decision, the Massey family joined attorney Cliff Jones of Ben Crump Law Firm for a news conference. WCIA states this is where Jones read a statement from civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci.

“The Prisoner Review Board made the right decision and reaffirmed the jury’s verdict and the sentence the court imposed.”

The statement added:

“No one is above accountability, and a badge does not provide an early way out.”

James Wilburn thanked the board for what he called the right decision and said Grayson should remain imprisoned until the full sentence is complete.

“I think Sean Grayson should be allowed out of prison when my daughter can walk out of that cemetery.”

Sontae Massey said the family’s advocacy will continue through organizations formed in Sonya’s memory, including the Massey Community Action Network, adding they intend to oppose any future efforts to shorten Grayson’s sentence.

“We will continue to work as long as there’s the specter of Sean Grayson or anyone else who perpetrates these crimes and tries to get out on early release.”

According to WCIA, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praised the Prisoner Review Board’s decision, calling Sonya Massey’s killing “a profound loss” and pointing to the Sonya Massey Bill. This bill was signed into law to strengthen police hiring practices across Illinois.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton likewise expressed support for the ruling, saying the decision reflects Illinois’ commitment to accountability before ending her statement with,

“Say her name. Sonya Massey.”

Throw Away The Key! Ex Deputy Sean Grayson Denied Medical Release As Sonya Massey’s Family Vows To Keep Demanding Justice was originally published on bossip.com