Inside The ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Premiere Party In NYC With Vanity Fair x Paramount

Source: Photo Credit Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages for Paramount+ / Lioness Season Three Premiere Party NYC on July. 29 – Vanity Fair and Paramount + Celebrate the Season Three Premiere Event for Lioness in New York City.

Lioness fans, the time is almost near! Season three of the action-packed espionage thriller arrives on Paramount + Aug. 2 and to celebrate, the streaming giant and Vanity Fair threw a special advanced premiere screening event for the series on July 29 at the SVA Theater in New York City. Attendees included the star-studded cast led by the series’ leading lady, Zoe Saldaña, who turned heads in an elegant black Balmain gown featuring dramatic ruffle detailing, paired with a breathtaking Cartier necklace.

Source: Photo Credit Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages for Paramount+ / Lioness Season Three Premiere Party NYC on July. 29 – Zoe Saldaña, who plays CIA officer “Joe McNamara” shines on the red carpet.

Joining Saldaña on the red carpet were co-stars Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Jonah Wharton, Ian Bohen, Thad Luckinbill, Elizaveta Neretin, Celestina Harris, and Matt Gerald.

RELATED CONTENT: Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Anok Yai & Zoe Saldana Honored On TIME’s 100 ‘Most Influential People’ List

Source: Photo Credit. Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages for Paramount+ / Lioness Season Three Premiere Party NYC – LaMonica Garrett, who plays “Tucker” stuns on the red carpet at the fun premiere.

Also in attendance were 101 Studios CEO and Executive Producer David Glasser, Executive Producer and Director Michael Friedman, Executive Producer Ron Burkle, Executive Producer David Lemanowicz, Paramount+ Chair of Direct-to-Consumer Cindy Holland, EVP and Head of Originals Jane Wiseman, and Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television Studios Dana Goldberg.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lioness Season Three Premiere: During a fan Q&A, The cast spoke about what to expect this season.

Source: Photo Credit Kristina Bumphrey/JanuaryImages for Paramount+ / Lioness Season Three Premiere Party NYC on July. 29 – Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner and Laysla De Oliveira during the event Q&A.

Before the screening, guests were treated to an engaging Q&A featuring the leading ladies of Lioness, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner, and Laysla De Oliveira. During the discussion, Saldaña reflected on her character Joe McNamara, and the real-life inspiration behind the series, which is based on Team Lioness, a U.S. military program that embedded female soldiers into combat units during the Iraq War beginning in 2003, according to Vanity Fair. The initiative enabled women to interact with Muslim women in situations where male soldiers could not, adding another layer of authenticity to the show’s gripping story.

“There’s a lot of women that…carry so much weight, and they take on so much responsibility, and they deliver time and time again, and they give 120%, but they’re burning the candle from both ends,” Saldaña said at the premiere, during a Q&A with VF’s Daniela Tijerina, according to Vanity Fair. “That felt very familiar to me.”