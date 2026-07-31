Chris Brown’s Former Housekeeper Wants His Tour Profits to Cover $13M Judgment

Housekeeper won $13M lawsuit against Brown after dog attack at his home.

Housekeeper now seeks to collect judgment by accessing Brown's concert tour income.

Lawsuit resulted in additional awards for housekeeper's family members.

Source: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Getty

Chris Brown’s ongoing concert tour could soon become part of a legal battle after his former housekeeper asked a judge to help enforce a multimillion-dollar court judgment against the singer.

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Maria Avila, who won nearly $13 million in a lawsuit against Brown, says she has yet to receive any of the money awarded by a California jury. Now, she’s asking the court to allow a portion of Brown’s earnings from his current R&B Tour with Usher to be used to satisfy the unpaid judgment.

Avila sued Brown following a 2020 incident at his Tarzana, California, home, where she says she was attacked by a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd named Hades while working on the property. After hearing the evidence, a Los Angeles-area jury awarded her $12.9 million in damages on June 30.

According to new court filings, Avila’s legal team says they have repeatedly contacted Brown’s attorneys in an effort to discuss payment but have not received a response. As a result, they are now asking the court to freeze certain accounts connected to Brown’s concert tour while determining whether some of those proceeds can be applied toward the judgment.

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The motion also states that if the tour income is not enough to cover the amount owed, Brown’s other revenue sources, including music royalties, licensing income, merchandise sales, and sponsorship earnings, could also be considered as part of the collection process.

During the trial, Brown accepted partial responsibility for negligence but disputed the extent of Avila’s injuries. He also argued that she shared some responsibility for what happened. Brown testified that he had warned Avila the dogs on the property were not friendly and claimed the animal belonged to members of his security team rather than to him personally.

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Avila told the court the attack left her with life-changing injuries, including permanent facial scarring, vision loss, nerve damage, and lasting emotional trauma.

The lawsuit also resulted in additional awards for Avila’s family. Her sister received $885,000 for emotional distress, while her husband was awarded $50,000.

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Legal experts say cases involving severe, permanent injuries often result in substantial jury awards because compensation extends beyond medical expenses to include long-term pain, emotional suffering, and lasting changes to a victim’s quality of life.

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They also note that winning a lawsuit is only one step in the legal process. If a judgment is not paid voluntarily, plaintiffs can pursue post-judgment collection efforts, which may include locating assets, garnishing certain sources of income, or asking a court to redirect money owed to the defendant.

For now, the court has not ruled on Avila’s latest request. If approved, Brown’s concert earnings could become one of the first assets used in an effort to collect the multimillion-dollar judgment.

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