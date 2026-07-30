Beyoncé Takes Full Ownership of SirDavis American Whisky

Beyoncé purchases Moët Hennessy's share in SirDavis, becoming the sole owner of the whiskey brand.

SirDavis was created as a tribute to Beyoncé's great-grandfather, who was involved in producing moonshine.

The move continues Beyoncé's expansion beyond music into entrepreneurship, building brands that reflect her personal vision.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Beyoncé is adding another milestone to her growing business empire. The global superstar has officially taken full ownership of SirDavis American Whisky, purchasing Moët Hennessy’s share in the brand and becoming its sole owner.

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The acquisition marks a major turning point for the whiskey label, which first debuted in 2024 following a partnership between Beyoncé and the luxury wine and spirits company. While financial terms of the transaction have not been made public, the move gives the Grammy-winning artist complete control over the future of the brand.

According to a spokesperson for SirDavis, the company is entering a new era after several years of collaboration that included developing the product, refining its identity, and launching it to consumers around the world.

The spokesperson described the transition as the beginning of an independent chapter, adding that Beyoncé will continue the tradition of building businesses from the ground up while leading SirDavis into its next phase of growth.

The whiskey itself was years in the making before it reached store shelves. Featuring a custom recipe inspired by Japanese and Scottish whisky-making traditions, SirDavis was designed to honor craftsmanship while introducing a fresh take on American whiskey.

For Beyoncé, however, the project has always carried a personal meaning beyond business.

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When the brand launched, she shared that her appreciation for whiskey deepened after learning about her family’s history. She discovered that her great-grandfather had been involved in producing moonshine, making the connection feel almost destined.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky,” Beyoncé said at the time. She explained that SirDavis was created as a tribute to her great-grandfather and as a way to build a new family legacy through the brand.

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She also praised the original partnership with Moët Hennessy, saying the collaboration made it possible to create an American whiskey that respects tradition while offering consumers something different.

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SirDavis initially launched in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select international airport retailers before expanding into additional global travel markets throughout Asia in 2025.

Now, with Moët Hennessy no longer holding an ownership stake, SirDavis is officially operating as a woman-owned, family-owned, and Black-owned company under Beyoncé’s leadership.

The move continues Beyoncé’s long track record of expanding beyond music into entrepreneurship. From fashion and entertainment to beauty and now premium spirits, she has consistently built brands that reflect both her personal vision and cultural influence.

As SirDavis enters its next chapter, Beyoncé will have full authority over the brand’s direction, positioning the whiskey company for future expansion while continuing the legacy that inspired it from the very beginning.

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