Black Secret Service Agent Arrested For Felony Hazing Incident At University Of Miami

Secret Service agent participated in violent fraternity hazing, leading to life-threatening injuries to pledges.

Victims suffered severe wounds requiring medical intervention to prevent fatal outcomes.

Incident highlights ongoing problem of criminal hazing in Greek life, despite strengthened laws.

Source: Greggory DiSalvo / Getty

Federal authorities are charged with protecting the public, but a Secret Service agent recently abandoned that duty to take part in a fraternity hazing ritual so brutal that prosecutors say it nearly turned deadly for men who wanted to become members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

According to NBC News, 29-year-old Marquez Christopher Pinder, a Secret Service agent assigned to the agency’s Miami field office, has been charged alongside two other men in connection with what investigators describe as a series of savage fraternity hazing beatings involving canes and paddles. The men are facing felony charges including hazing with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted manslaughter after two prospective members allegedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the violent fraternity ritual unfolded over four nights in early April during the pledging process for the University of Miami Coral Gables chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. Court documents allege the victims were repeatedly struck after failing to correctly answer questions about the fraternity’s history. By the fourth night, one pledge was so badly injured that he reportedly had blood soaking through his pants, but the beatings didn’t stop until fraternity leaders allegedly ordered the alleged victims to remove their blood-stained clothes, place them in garbage bags, and go home.

The school issued a public statement making it very clear that this state agent is not part of their tribe.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The agent, Marquez Christopher Pinder is in no way affiliated with the University of Miami or the University’s undergraduate chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi,” according to a university statement.

The aftermath was nothing short of horrifying. One victim reportedly suffered severe wounds that required skin grafts and sustained kidney damage so serious that investigators said he would have gone into fatal renal failure without emergency medical treatment. Another victim was hospitalized and intubated to keep him alive after suffering similarly devastating injuries, according to arrest records.

The Secret Service has placed Pinder on administrative leave while the criminal case moves forward, saying it is cooperating with investigators and will address any misconduct after the judicial process concludes. Pinder, who joined the agency in 2023, was released after posting a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in September. His attorney had not publicly commented on the allegations at the time of reporting.

This case is another grim reminder that so-called “tradition” can quickly become criminal violence. Florida strengthened its anti-hazing laws after previous fraternity deaths, but prosecutors say incidents like this prove that some organizations still haven’t learned that brotherhood should never come at the cost of someone’s life.

Black Secret Service Agent Arrested For Felony Hazing Incident At University Of Miami was originally published on bossip.com