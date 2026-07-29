15 Underrated Black Movies You Forgot Existed

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When people think of classic Black-led films, titles like Love Jones, Do the Right Thing, and Love and Basketball, to name a few, usually pop to mind.

I mean, many of those films are indeed classics in our community, but several movies that were often in our rotation on television in our youth were quickly swept under the rug and forgotten about.

Though many Black-led movies have become touchstones for our culture, there are so many cult classics that have gone completely unnoticed that deserve the hype of our other favorites.

So, here we will highlight some underrated Black movies from the past that are hidden classics that you may have forgotten about.