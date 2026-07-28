Philadelphia 76ers Expected to Receive Max Amount of Nationally Televised Games

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Philadelphia 76ers Expected to Recieve Max Amount of Nationally Televised Games

LeBron James hasn’t played a single regular-season game for the Philadelphia 76ers, yet his impact is already cemented in the NBA’s national television landscape.

According to multiple reports, the league is expected to award the 76ers the maximum 34 nationally televised games for the 2026-27 season following James’ blockbuster arrival. The dramatic increase underscores what league executives, broadcasters, and fans have known for more than two decades: LeBron James remains the NBA’s most powerful television draw.

Philadelphia appeared on national television just 14 times last season. With James joining a roster that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and rising star VJ Edgecombe, that number is expected to more than double.

The NBA’s new media partners—ABC/ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video—are expected to make the 76ers one of the league’s featured attractions throughout the season, including marquee opening-week matchups and Christmas Day programming.

For television networks, James remains one of sports’ safest investments.

As one report noted, “NBA fans are going to be seeing a lot more of the 76ers whether they like it or not.”

James officially signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia, calling it his “last decision” as he enters what many believe will be the final chapter of his legendary NBA career.

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If the 76ers capture an NBA title, James would become the first player in league history to win championships with four different franchises—a milestone that would further cement one of basketball’s greatest careers.

The full 2026-27 NBA schedule has yet to be released, but one thing is already clear: Philadelphia has become one of the league’s marquee attractions.

Where LeBron goes, the spotlight follows.

Philadelphia 76ers Expected to Receive Max Amount of Nationally Televised Games was originally published on rnbphilly.com