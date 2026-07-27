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Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

Published on July 27, 2026

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Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

There’s a new Black Panther, and fans are buzzing over the news.

Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler announced this past weekend at San Diego’s Comic-Con panel that actor David Jonsson would be taking the mantle as the new Black Panther in the upcoming movie Black Panther 3.

RELATED | ‘Black Panther 3’: Ryan Coogler Confirms British Bloke David Jonsson Will Star As T’Challa’s Son, Film Set For December 2028 Release

Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in the upcoming movie, set to be out December 15, 2028. Coogler is set to return to direct the new movie.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said onstage. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let this screen do the talking.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said that Coogler set up a secret meeting with Jonsson and called him after saying, “He’s the guy, he’s the guy, I felt it. I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

Jonsson, 32, got his start in theatre from RADA and landed his breakout TV role in 2020 on HBO. He was then featured in several movies, including Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus, and stole the show in the movie The Long Walk.

Fans took to social media after the shocking revelation at Comic-Con, many praising Jonsson and the casting decision made for the new movie.

However, many fans showed their disappointment in the casting, many hoping that actor Damson Idris would land the role.

Regardless, Marvel fans are excited to see what will come from Black Panther 3. Although one question still remains: how will T’Challa II be introduced as a grown adult already in the franchise? Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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