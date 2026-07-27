Listen Live
Close
News

Netanyahu Says Mamdani Peddles "Hate Speech,” Web Calls Cap

Netanyahu Says Mamdani Peddles “Hate Speech,” Web Calls Cap

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently alleged that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was spreading hatred against Jewish people.

Published on July 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White House US President Donald Trump
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firing back at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his recent video, claiming that Mamdani was “formenting hate” in a recent interview before a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu appeared on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Features, hosted by Maria Baritromo on Sunday (July 26), decidedly attacking Mamdani for his video in which he called the Israeli Prime Minister a “war criminal.” 

“Look at what he’s doing – He’s fomenting hate,” Netanyahu said. “He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers – Jews, Christians, Muslims. But he’s trying to turn one group against the other.”

He added, “I speak to Jewish-Americans in New York and they’re afraid right now.” Netanyahu then went on to allege that it wasn’t “accidental” that a Jewish man was stabbed on the Upper West Side in attacks last Thursday (July 23). Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus was the second person assaulted, after an Asian man named Chok Sung was stabbed.

The New York Police Department arrested Raul Morales, who allegedly yelled “Allahu akbar” during the stabbings according to eyewitnesses. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Morales’ motive was being investigated, but didn’t rule out mental illness.

Netanyahu’s attacks on Mamdani come after the mayor reiterated his willingness to arrest the prime minister in accordance with the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024, where Netanyahu (who has called the charges of genocide “bogus”) was convicted of war crimes.

The Israeli leader is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (July 28), and to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. He intends to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September.

As Netanyahu’s interview video appeared online, several critics pointed out his ICC conviction and the irony of claiming the mayor spreads hate as Israel’s military is still on the offensive in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 73,000 since the initial attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. 

Others called out the increasing disapproval rating that Netanyahu and Israel have received in opposition to Mamdani as a result, who currently enjoys a wave of positive ratings.

1. Mehdi Hasan

2. Sal Albanese

3. Badd Company

4. Winter

5. Wally Rashid

6. GiGiMac

7. Denny Cormier

8. Etan Nechin


Netanyahu Says Mamdani Peddles “Hate Speech,” Web Calls Cap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s University President Speaks Out on Degree Controversy

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Nolan Wells: New 911 Audio Allegedly Reveals Suspicious Conversation Among 'The Friends'—'Is He Really Dead? Oh My God!'

10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Tuskegee University Bans Du-Rags & Bonnets In Dress Code Update

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close