JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium, Social Media Reacts

First off, you knew core memories were being activated when things kicked off with Beyoncé giving her hubby a fresh haircut. History has shown that when Jigga debuts a crispy Ceasar, a new album is on the way, allegedly. But that’s for another day.

JAŸ-Z delivered. On his first of three scheduled concerts at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday (July 10), the Brooklyn rapper gave fans their money’s worth with special guests and clutch song selection.

On Friday night, Hova ran through most of his now 30-year-old debut, Reasonable Doubt, and set things offs with “Politics As Usual,” except instead of Mary J. Blige, it was Bey who sung the hook.

Later on, and further keeping things in the family, Blue Ivy hit the piano during a rendition of “Feelin’ It.”

Of course, Nas came through, even if this show was in the BX. The Queensbridge MC performed his own “The World Is Yours” before assisting on Jay’s “Dead Presidents.” While the A-list guests and Roc-a-fella alumni like Memphis Bleek were all good looks, one particular guest stood out.

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Near the close of the show JAŸ-Z welcoming Jaz-O to the stage. Give his OG his props. “Let me go off script real quick,” he said. “So the youngman standing here is Jaz-O, he’s from Marcy Projects…his house is where we’d go practice our routines, do all our little writing, sharpen our skills. If you gonna give anybody credit for me being with me on the stage tonight give it to the man JAZ-O. Let’s rap!”

From there the dynamic duo performed “Bring It On,” which is akin to nirvana to any tired and true Jigga fan.

But it isn’t a JAŸ-Z event if there isn’t some sort of controversy. During a freestyle, he addressed criticism for his album being sold at Target and seemingly aimed shots at former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick, saying the beloved, though blackballed, player signed an NDA with the league. However, many are pointing out that most any settlement involves an NDA.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming chatter is that Jigga done did it again. So now the question is, how is he going to up the anter for night two and three?

Source: Courtesy of Roc Nation / Roc Nation

See more reactions and photos of JAŸ-Z’s first night at Yankee Stadium below.