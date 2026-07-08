Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn’t Make Him Wealthy

Mathew Knowles and his wife became millionaires in 1985, years before Beyoncé's stardom.

Knowles built a successful corporate sales career before managing Destiny's Child.

Knowles focused on building a global brand for Destiny's Child beyond just album sales.

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Mathew Knowles wants people to know that his financial success didn’t begin with Beyoncé’s rise to stardom.

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During a recent appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison, the longtime music executive addressed the common belief that his daughter made him wealthy. According to Knowles, he and his former wife, Tina Knowles, had already established financial success years before Beyoncé became a global superstar.

“For all of y’all that think Beyoncé made me, no,” Knowles said during the interview. He explained that he and Tina became millionaires in 1985, when Beyoncé was just a young child.

Knowles credited much of their early success to Headliners Hair Salon, the Houston business he and Tina owned. He described it as one of the city’s most successful Black-owned salons during the 1980s, saying it helped them reach millionaire status long before the music industry entered their lives.

His comments also echoed statements Beyoncé has made in the past about her upbringing. Over the years, the Grammy-winning singer has explained that she did not grow up in poverty. Instead, she has said her family enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle that included private school, a nice home, cars, and household help. Beyoncé has maintained that her decision to pursue music came from passion and determination, not financial necessity.

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Knowles also used the interview to highlight accomplishments from his own career outside of music. Before managing Destiny’s Child, he built a successful career in corporate sales. He said he became the top salesperson in Xerox’s medical division and later broke barriers as the first Black salesperson in the United States to sell MRI and CT scanners for Philips Medical Systems.

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He eventually founded Music World Entertainment, the company that helped launch Destiny’s Child and later managed Beyoncé’s early solo career. Knowles said he eventually sold the business for $10 million, adding that his track record speaks for itself.

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Rather than asking people to simply believe his claims, Knowles encouraged viewers to verify his accomplishments for themselves.

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Looking back on Destiny’s Child’s success, Knowles said his strategy went beyond selling albums. While others focused primarily on record sales, he concentrated on building a recognizable global brand. That approach included international touring and major partnerships with companies such as McDonald’s and L’Oréal, helping establish Destiny’s Child as one of the best-selling female groups in music history.

For Knowles, the message was clear: while he is proud of everything Beyoncé has achieved, he believes the foundation for the family’s success was built long before she became one of the world’s biggest entertainers.

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