Exclusive: Decoding The adidas x Sole Play "Press Play" Predator Sala

Sole Play ATL / adidas

Even with less than two weeks until the official close of 2026 FIFA World Cup season, we have a strong feeling the soccer craze will linger on for the rest of the year.

With that said, last month’s arrival of the adidas x Sole Play “Press Play” Predator Sala sneaker was one that we just had to take a closer look at. Lucky for us, the Atlanta hotspot’s CEO, Anthony “T.J.” Bennett, was more than open to chop it up with us exclusively on how he brought his dream fútbol collab to fruition.

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If you didn’t know, Sole Play is a sneaker and cultural platform that brings together the community of Atlanta through the avenues of sport, style, music and even gaming. With in-store experiences you can’t get anywhere else, programming built around the culture and collaborations like this one with adidas, T.J. and the entire Sole Play team are shaping their environment from both a local standpoint and for the wider world of kick culture as well.

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In our conversation with the CEO, we got to the core of how the “Press Play” Predator Sala came about, what it means to Bennett specifically as a Black entrepreneur and why this time in particular means so much to the brand.

Black America Web: What inspired you to bring sneaker culture to The South in creating Sole Play?

T.J. Bennett: Atlanta has always had its own energy. Especially being at the epicenter of music, fashion, sports and entrepreneurship. I wanted to create a space that reflected that. Sneaker culture was already here, but there wasn’t a dedicated community built around it in the way I envisioned. Sole Play was about giving Atlanta its own home for that culture and making sure the South had a seat at the table.

In branching into gaming, a run club and content for the ladies, was it always your mission to serve all facets of the sneaker community, or did it develop as you went along?

It developed organically, but the intention was always there. Sneaker culture doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It connects to gaming, fitness, fashion and lifestyle. As Sole Play grew, I followed where the community was leading.



What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned as a Black entrepreneur in your experience of spearheading Sole Play?

That your perspective is your greatest asset. There were doors that didn’t open right away and rooms I had to create for myself. The lesson is that consistency and vision matter more than validation. You have to keep building even when the path isn’t clear, because what you’re creating has value whether or not everyone sees it yet.

Sole Play ATL / adidas

What inspired the naming of your new “Press Play” Predator Sala collab with adidas?

“Press Play” is about action. A call to stop waiting and start moving. For this generation, everything lives in a world where you literally press play to begin. We wanted the name to capture that energy and connect it to the idea of unlocking your potential, whether on the pitch, in a game or in life.

How are the colors used throughout in telling the story behind the overall design?

Every color choice was intentional and tied to the narrative. The palette draws from gaming culture, Atlanta’s identity and the boldness of self-expression. We wanted something that felt visually distinct and confident without being loud. The shoe itself is a statement about individuality and owning your space.

Sole Play ATL / adidas

How important has the Business Track program been to you personally in spreading your vision for kicks even farther?

It’s been essential and I’m truly grateful. The Business Track program gave founder-led ideas like mine a real platform within adidas. It’s not just about resources, it’s about being seen as a creative voice worth investing in. For a Black entrepreneur building something rooted in community, having that level of institutional support changes what’s possible.

Sole Play ATL/adidas

What excitement does this shoe collab, specifically in choosing a soccer-inspired silhouette, bring for the shop in the midst of World Cup season?

The timing couldn’t be better. Atlanta is at the center of the biggest sporting event in the world, and this shoe connects directly to that moment. Choosing the Predator Sala was intentional. It bridges soccer and sneaker culture in a way that feels authentic to both. For Sole Play, it’s an opportunity to show that Atlanta isn’t just hosting the World Cup, we’re helping shape what it means culturally.



What’s the greatest message you wanted to send to the sneaker community in making this shoe with adidas?

That you don’t have to wait for permission. The “Press Play” collaboration is proof that a founder-led idea rooted in community can reach a global stage. We wanted every person who puts on this shoe to feel like they have the confidence and creativity to write their own story. The real cheat code is believing in what you can bring to the table and going all in on it.

The adidas x Sole Play “Press Play” Predator Sala is available now for $150 USD in-store and online. Get a closer look below: