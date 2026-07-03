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MAGA Voters React To Donald Trump Enriching Himself

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

MS NOW’s Alex Tabet spoke with Florida Trump voters about the President's financial disclosures and they voiced their displeasure with him making absurds amount of money while neglecting them.

Published on July 2, 2026

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SAUL LOEB / Donald Trump

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Donald Trump and his family are using the presidency to enrich themselves, but his recent disclosure revealed just how much money he’s raking in, and it’s not sitting well with his voters.

Donald Trump’s annual personal financial disclosure revealed he brought in more than $2.2 billion in revenue, with $1.4 billion coming from cryptocurrency ventures.

Orange Mussolini was questioned about it as Americans, including the poor saps who happily voted for his grifting behind, continue to suffer financially.

In true Trump fashion, he dodged the question, claiming he doesn’t “get involved” in his personal investments and that everything is put into a “blind trust.”

Yeah, right.

But he did keep it honest when asked whether he was benefiting from it, telling the reporter, “everybody is profiting,” and even had the audacity to ask how their 401 (k) was doing. After they replied, it was up roughly 85%, Trump said, “Thank you, President Trump,” giving himself credit for the stock market doing well.

Well, MAGA supporters are not too happy to see their orange lord and savior brining in all of this money, while they have to pinch pennies for things like food, gas and rent.

MS NOW’s Alex Tabet spoke with Florida Trump voters about the President’s financial disclosures and they voiced their displeasure with him making absurds amount of money while neglecting them.

“Somebody is making money on the side. It’s not me. That’s all I got to say,” Allen Warfield, a Florida voter told Tabet.

Tabet then asked “is it frustrating?”

“It’s frustrating that you see your President getting richer and richer, and the middle class is getting poorer. And that’s about it,” Warfield continued.

Hilariously, Trump said all of this following his inaugural flight on $400 million plane gifted to him from the Qatari government.

This man’s girfitng is on a legendary level.

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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