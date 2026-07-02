Nicci Gilbert Calls Out Yung Miami Over “Spend Dat”

Gilbert believes the song reflects real-life trauma but is presented in a way that glamorizes it.

She urges audiences and industry to reconsider elevating the song, as it sends the wrong message.

Gilbert argues music's power to shape perception requires more accountability for how experiences are portrayed.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Nicci Gilbert is making her feelings about Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” very clear, and she is not holding back.

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In a recent vlog posted in June, the singer openly shared that she does not like the record. Beyond simply expressing her dislike, Gilbert questioned why the track is being celebrated in the first place, especially given what she believes it represents and the influence it may have on younger listeners.

According to Gilbert, the issue goes deeper than personal taste. She argued that the song highlights situations that reflect real-life trauma and misfortune, particularly involving young women, but does so in a way she feels is being glamorized rather than addressed with care. She suggested that this kind of messaging can be harmful, especially when it is packaged as entertainment.

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Gilbert didn’t stop at criticism of the content itself. She also called on audiences and industry gatekeepers to reconsider how the song is being elevated, specifically urging that “Spend Dat” should not be placed in Grammy consideration. In her view, recognizing the track at that level would send the wrong message about the direction of music and what should be rewarded.

She also expanded her concerns to the broader music industry, saying artists today are already dealing with heavy competition from artificial intelligence-generated music and what she described as a rise in “low-vibrational” content. In her view, these challenges make it even more important for artists to be intentional about the messages they release into the world.

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In a longer explanation shared online, Gilbert emphasized that she is not just speaking about one song, but about a larger cultural shift. She argued that music has the power to shape perception, especially among young women, and believes there should be more accountability when it comes to how certain lifestyles and experiences are portrayed.

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Her comments have added fuel to an ongoing conversation about music, messaging, and recognition in the industry, particularly around what qualifies as award-worthy content in today’s evolving landscape.

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