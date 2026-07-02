T.I. and Tiny’s OMG Girlz Lawsuit Ends With $18 Million Award

Jury declines to award additional punitive damages, leaving $18M judgment in place

Couple argued MGA deliberately infringed on their 'OMG Girlz' brand, but jury disagreed

Lawyers vow to continue fighting for artists' rights despite disappointing verdict

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have reached the latest chapter in their years-long legal fight against toy company MGA Entertainment, and while they didn’t get the additional payout they were seeking, they are still walking away with an $18 million judgment.

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On Wednesday, July 1, a federal jury decided not to award punitive damages in the copyright case involving MGA’s popular O.M.G. fashion dolls. The decision leaves the Harrises with the $18 million they had already secured after a previous trial.

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During the latest proceedings, the couple argued that MGA should pay more because the company intentionally infringed on the image and branding of the OMG Girlz, the teen music group they created in 2009. Their legal team claimed MGA’s actions were deliberate and warranted additional financial penalties. However, the jury was not persuaded and declined to increase the award.

Following the verdict, attorneys representing T.I. and Tiny expressed disappointment with the outcome but stood by their position.

“We appreciate the jury’s time and consideration but are disappointed in the verdict,” the attorneys said in a statement. They also argued that MGA’s internal policies do not do enough to prevent intellectual property disputes and criticized the company’s handling of document preservation during the case. The lawyers added that they plan to continue advocating for the rights of artists and creators.

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MGA Entertainment, the company behind brands including Bratz and Little Tikes, had not publicly responded to the latest verdict at the time.

The lawsuit has stretched across several years and multiple courtroom appearances. T.I. and Tiny first accused MGA of copying the OMG Girlz through its O.M.G. doll line, claiming similarities in the dolls’ colorful hairstyles, fashion choices and overall look. The music trio included the couple’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, along with Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna Womack.

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The case has taken several unexpected turns. An early trial ended in a mistrial, while another resulted in a verdict favoring MGA. That decision was later overturned on appeal, leading to another trial in which a jury sided with the Harrises. Jurors initially awarded them a total of $71 million, including $53 million in punitive damages.

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That larger award, however, did not last. A judge later ruled there was not enough evidence to justify punitive damages and reduced the judgment to $18 million. The most recent trial focused only on whether those punitive damages should be reinstated. With the jury rejecting that request, the final award remains $18 million, bringing one of the entertainment industry’s longest-running intellectual property disputes much closer to its conclusion.

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