Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of Hi...

Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals

If a biopic about Master P ever makes it to the big screen, his son, Hercy Miller, believes there's only one person who should play the music mogul. During a recent interview with Swift, Hercy ....

Published on July 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

10th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals

If a biopic about Master P ever makes it to the big screen, his son, Hercy Miller, believes there’s only one person who should play the music mogul.

During a recent interview with Swift, Hercy revealed that portraying his father in a future film is one of his biggest career aspirations.

“I’m excited. It’s a blessing,” Hercy said. “Everything feels like a blessing in disguise.”

While many people have encouraged him to pursue acting over the years, Hercy admitted he didn’t fully see himself in that space until appearing on reality television. Since then, he’s become more confident in the idea of stepping in front of the camera.

Hercy also shared that his family constantly reminds him how much he resembles his father.

“My mom, aunties and cousins be like, ‘You look just like your dad,'” he said. “They’ll show me old photos, and I’m like, ‘Man, if my dad ever does a movie…'”

Inspired by successful music biopics like Straight Outta Compton and the upcoming Michael, Hercy believes there’s no better way to tell Master P’s story than by having someone who knows him best bring the role to life.

“I need to at least get a role if someone does a movie about my dad,” he said.

According to Hercy, years of watching his father’s every move have prepared him for the opportunity.

“I’m around it. I know the mannerisms. I know the talk. I know all that,” he explained. “Who else can be dad better than me?”

Although a Master P biopic has not been officially announced, Hercy made it clear that he’s already thinking ahead. Landing the role has become one of his biggest personal goals, and if the project ever comes together, he’s ready to prove why he’s the perfect choice to tell his father’s story.

RELATED: No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

RELATED: B Swift Talks Black Health With Dr. Broderick Rhyant at Eskenazi Health

Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals was originally published on hot1009.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

'Empire' Entanglement: Karamo Brown Confirms Jussie Smollett Swoonmance With Public PDA–'I've Met My Equal'

30 Items
Lifestyle  |  D.L. Chandler

Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rich Paul Says LeBron James Is Considering Several Teams

6 Items
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 BET Awards?

3 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

'You And Your Wife Are Going To Hell!' — Kirk Franklin Confronts Furious Heckler For Dragging Tammy Collins In Shocking Face-Off Caught On Camera

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close