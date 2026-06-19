Supporting Black-Owned Businesses on Juneteenth Is Just the Beginning

Shopping at Black-owned businesses creates economic opportunities and helps bridge the racial wealth gap.

Black-owned brands offer high-quality, innovative products across food, beauty, and home decor.

Prioritizing Black-owned businesses throughout the year, not just during special occasions, reinforces the community's economic power.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

We are Black 365 days a year but it’s no secret that Black History Month and Juneteenth hit different. This time of celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the rich history and culture of Black folks, while providing a necessary moment to reflect on the struggles faced and to recommit to fighting for racial justice.

Supporting Black-owned businesses provides critical capital directly to creators, helps bridge the racial wealth gap, and fosters community-led innovation. By choosing to shop at these establishments, you actively help to create economic opportunities for Black people and support their vital entrepreneurial endeavors. One impactful way to celebrate the culture is to ensure this support extends throughout the year, reinforcing the economic power within the community.

First up, Sips & Snacks

BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages : I’m a huge fan of their story. It started with childhood best friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. They’re a certified B-Corp and even have Coach Prime as a co-owner now! Whether you like light or dark roasts, their beans are top-tier. Grab some here: You can shop directly at BLK & Bold or find them at Target, Whole Foods, and Walgreens.

: I’m a huge fan of their story. It started with childhood best friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. They’re a certified B-Corp and even have Coach Prime as a co-owner now! Whether you like light or dark roasts, their beans are top-tier. Partake Foods : This brand is a lifesaver if you have allergies. Founded by a mom who wanted safe snacks for her daughter, so everything is free from the top 9 allergens. Honestly, the Birthday Cake cookies are addicting. Check them out: Order from Partake Foods, or pick them up at Walmart and Kroger.

: This brand is a lifesaver if you have allergies. Founded by a mom who wanted safe snacks for her daughter, so everything is free from the top 9 allergens. Honestly, the Birthday Cake cookies are addicting. McBride Sisters Wine Company : I love that these two sisters grew up worlds apart and came together to build the largest Black-owned wine company in the US. Their Sauvignon Blanc is so crisp, but you can’t go wrong with any of their regional profiles. How to buy: Grab a bottle at local wine shops or check out their gift sets through the Lys Beauty Blog portal.

: I love that these two sisters grew up worlds apart and came together to build the largest Black-owned wine company in the US. Their Sauvignon Blanc is so crisp, but you can’t go wrong with any of their regional profiles.

Next, Glow Up: Beauty & Skincare.

TOPICALS : If you struggle with dark spots, you’ve probably seen their “Faded” serum all over your feed. Science-backed and works to even out your skin tone. Where to find it: It’s super easy to find at Sephora and Ulta.

: If you struggle with dark spots, you’ve probably seen their “Faded” serum all over your feed. Science-backed and works to even out your skin tone. Black Girl Sunscreen : This was a total game-changer for me. Because it is created with avocado and jojoba, so it’s moisturizing, and the best part? Absolutely no white cast on darker skin. Shopping tip: You can find this pretty much everywhere at major retailers now.

: This was a total game-changer for me. Because it is created with avocado and jojoba, so it’s moisturizing, and the best part? Absolutely no white cast on darker skin. Briogeo Hair Care : Nancy Twine really nailed it with this “6-free” clean hair line. Their Don’t Despair, Repair! mask is my go-to for when my hair needs some serious moisture. Browse the line: Check out the full collection on the Briogeo site.

: Nancy Twine really nailed it with this “6-free” clean hair line. Their Don’t Despair, Repair! mask is my go-to for when my hair needs some serious moisture. You Glow Girl by Karie : I love a good TikTok success story. Karie started this body care brand after losing her job during the pandemic, and it’s grown into a massive community. No fancy ads, just real support for great products. Get glowing: Support her directly at You Glow Girl.

: I love a good TikTok success story. Karie started this body care brand after losing her job during the pandemic, and it’s grown into a massive community. No fancy ads, just real support for great products.

Most importantly, Fits & Totes.

It’s officially a “Black-owned tote” summer! Here are a few on my personal wishlist: Must Have Joy : This zebra print knit tote is so cute. It’s got a zipper (essential!) and you can even add charms to make it your own. Reparations Club : These bags are ethically made in LA and designed to last forever. They have a cool, worn-in texture and the colors—especially that neon yellow—really pop. Forrest Street Co : Built for “the ones who carry it all.” They’re super structured and dependable, which makes sense coming from a veteran and mother of three.

Lemlem : Liya Kebede’s brand is amazing because it works directly with artisans in Ethiopia. Their hand-woven cover-ups are basically the perfect summer uniform. Where to shop: Look for them in high-end boutiques or at thredUP.

: Liya Kebede’s brand is amazing because it works directly with artisans in Ethiopia. Their hand-woven cover-ups are basically the perfect summer uniform.

Last but not least, Home Vibes.

Be Rooted : Jasmine Foster’s stationery is so beautiful. I love seeing the uplifting illustrations of women of color on her journals—it makes planning my day way more inspiring. Find them: Shop online or at major national retail chains.

: Jasmine Foster’s stationery is so beautiful. I love seeing the uplifting illustrations of women of color on her journals—it makes planning my day way more inspiring. The Jungalow : Justina Blakeney’s style is the ultimate “bohemian dream.” If you want to add some wild creativity and bold botanical accents to your space, this is it. Grab a piece: You can find her exclusive collections directly on The Jungalow.

: Justina Blakeney’s style is the ultimate “bohemian dream.” If you want to add some wild creativity and bold botanical accents to your space, this is it.

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses on Juneteenth Is Just the Beginning was originally published on hellobeautiful.com