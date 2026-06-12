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After more than three years of custody disputes, basement bashing, and countless headlines, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are putting their marriage and cellar dweller drama behind them. The news comes amid fans debating about the cushily coined housewife’s salary that was revealed in divorce docs.

According to court documents obtained by People, Sidora has been ordered to pay Pittman $2,218 per month in child support for their two children. The documents state that Sidora earns approximately $38,260 monthly, while Pittman’s monthly income is listed at $27,449. Pittman will maintain health insurance coverage for the children, while any uncovered medical expenses will be split equally between the former spouses.

The settlement also awards Pittman exclusive ownership of the former couple’s Atlanta home, meaning he can move from the home’s basement to upstairs. However, he must pay Sidora $145,054.12 for her share of the property’s equity within 45 days of the order’s filing.

TMZ also reported on the filings and shed light on Sidora’s earnings from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her salary rose from roughly $352,000 in Season 15 to $380,000 in Season 16 before reaching approximately $465,000 for Season 17. According to the documents, her most recent contract amounted to about $26,000 per episode.

More Details On Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman’s Divorce

The final judgment comes just days after Sidora scored a temporary victory in court.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

As previously reported by BOSSIP, a Georgia judge reversed an earlier ruling that would have required the actress and singer to leave the marital home by May 31. At the time, Sidora argued that the move would place a significant financial burden on her family while the divorce proceedings remained unresolved.

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Despite the divorce now being finalized, there is still lingering tension between the former couple. According to TMZ, Sidora recently requested that Pittman cover more than $400,000 in legal fees she claims accumulated during the contentious divorce battle. In court filings, she alleged that Pittman intentionally prolonged the proceedings and described his behavior throughout the case as “continuous and unrelenting.”

Sidora also claimed Pittman repeatedly gave her false hope that reconciliation was possible before changing course. During testimony, she reportedly compared his behavior to “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” alleging that he would alternate between kindness and hostility.

However, Pittman has pushed back on those claims. He reportedly accused Sidora of failing to fully disclose her income and requested that the court award him $320,000 in legal fees of his own.

While the legal paperwork may finally be signed, one of Atlanta’s most publicized reality television breakups will continue to spark conversation. For now, both Sidora and Pittman appear focused on co-parenting and moving forward into their next chapters, even if their divorce story remains one of the messiest in recent RHOA history.

Meanwhile, Drew is always the one, and never the two, apparently:

RELATED: #RHOA Drew Sidora Wonders Why K. Michelle’s ‘So Rattled’ By Her Presence, Quizzically Questions ‘Performative’ Country Crooner

Cellar Dweller Drama Done: Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman’s Divorce Finalized, Cushily Coined #RHOA Star's Salary Revealed was originally published on bossip.com