Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Drake's Iceman Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake’s ICEMAN Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake released Iceman on May 15 along with two other projects, and the release has achieved 1 billion streams on Spotify in three weeks.

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One

Drake shocked fans by delivering his highly anticipated Iceman album, along with two other releases in Habibti and Maid of Honour. In yet another milestone for the OVO honcho, Drake’s Iceman has been streamed over 1 billion times in just three weeks, thus breaking his own record.

If there were any doubts about Drizzy’s ability to move units, those concerns were confidently addressed in the weeks since Iceman‘s release.

The feat was pointed out by fan account @Kurrco on X, which shared an image of the total numbers of streams the songs on the album achieved, totalling 1,000, 717, 229.

The caption of the post reads, “Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ has now surpassed 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. It becomes his 18th project to reach the milestone, extending his own record for the most of any artist in history.”

Every song on Iceman has streams numbering in the millions, although the album has received mixed reviews from critics. That said, OVO diehards are praising the Canadian superstar’s resilience despite the heavy blows he absorbed from Kendrick Lamar in their feud.

Further, Drake has caught shots from JAŸ-Z, who aimed bars his way with a blistering freestyle at last week’s Roots Picnic event.

Photo: Getty

Drake’s ICEMAN Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
31 Items
Health  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

14 Items
Health  |  Bruce Goodwin II

'We Almost Lost The Goat!?' — Simone Biles Reveals Near-Death Health Scare That Landed Her In The Hospital: 13 Wild Reactions

3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Kandi Koated Konfessions: Kandi Says THIS Is The Hardest Part Of Her Divorce, Offers Opinion On Porsha Williams’ New Relationship

Black Music Month 2026 Assets
Music  |  Nia Noelle

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Celebrates Black Music Month 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close