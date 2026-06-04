Kooky Kitten Doja Cat Castigates ‘Barrel Chested Ewok’ Elon Musk On His Own Platform—’U Look Like U Eat Sand’

Source: picture alliance

A certain kooky kitten is making headlines for her latest antics, and the Internet’s in stitches over her disses to a “barrel-chested Ewok” with “hourglass ankles.”



Doja Cat had a simple request for Elon Musk on June 3: Bring back a beloved feature on X. Instead of sending a polite email or tagging his PR team, she walked directly onto his platform and delivered one of the most aggressively creative celebrity draggings the internet has witnessed in recent memory. Doja had a reasonable ask and absolutely zero diplomatic intentions. It has since made for one of the greatest posts of 2026 so far.



As Variety reported, Doja took to X to request that Musk reinstate the audio post feature, which was quietly discontinued on the platform sometime in early 2020—a tool that allowed users to post standalone voice notes publicly rather than just through direct messages—a perfectly reasonable grievance. Many users had been frustrated about the same removal for months. The difference is that most users just complained in the replies. Doja went directly to the source with the full force of her personality.

Her first post read:

”Hey Elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking b***. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”

Someone in the comments had the audacity to point out that she had not actually tagged Elon directly, suggesting she was not really about that life. Doja heard that and responded accordingly.

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She followed up with a second post tagging him directly:

”@elonmusk put the audio post feature back on this app. Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee. Face look like it was drawn from memory. When u swim on ur back at the beach sh** look like a man o’ war. Hourglass ankles. Not tryna be mean though sorry.”

She apologized at the end. Not sure she actually meant it. Another user fired back at her in the comments, saying, ”keep talking it ain’t saving that flop album.”

Doja replied simply: “Please stop. You are hurting my feelings and I don’t like it.”

This is not even the first time these two—Doja and Elon—have had a moment on the platform. Back in November 2022, Doja Cat found herself stuck with the display name “Christmas” after changing it before Musk’s new Twitter Blue subscription rules came into effect. This locked her out of changing the name without paying.

“Why can’t I change my name on here. How do I change it, also f you Elon.” She later added: “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever.”

So this is a documented pattern. Doja has a need. Elon has the power. Elon gets dragged. Rinse and repeat. And Doja is in good company in this particular sport. She is not the first high-profile artist to take aim at the tech billionaire online.

In November 2025, Billie Eilish called Musk a “f***ing pathetic p*** b*** coward” for his refusal to direct his enormous wealth toward humanitarian relief efforts. The pop-girl pipeline of Elon Musk critics is growing, and it is fully stocked with creative insults.

As of today (June 4), Elon Musk has not replied. The audio post feature has not been reinstated. And Doja Cat has already moved on to her next thought. This is just another Wednesday for her.

RELATED: Doja Cat’s Dad Disputes ‘Deadbeat’ Claims, Says His Daughter Is ‘Brainwashed’ By Her Mother: ‘That White Woman Brainwashed My Baby’

Kooky Kitten Doja Cat Castigates ‘Barrel Chested Ewok’ Elon Musk On His Own Platform—’U Look Like U Eat Sand’ was originally published on bossip.com